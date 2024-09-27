LAFC Travels to Face FC Cincinnati on Saturday, September 28, at TQL Stadium

September 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC travels to face FC Cincinnati on Saturday, September 28, at TQL Stadium. The match kicks off at 4:30 p.m. PT (MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, TUDN, 710 AM ESPN LA, ESPN LA app, 980 AM La Mera Mera).

LAFC can qualify for the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs on Saturday with a win over FC Cincinnati, or if FC Dallas loses or ties against Orlando City.

The Black & Gold won the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup trophy on Wednesday with a 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City. It was the fourth major trophy in LAFC's seven-year history, joining the 2019 and 2022 Supporters' Shields and the 2022 MLS Cup.

Match Information

Matchup: LAFC vs. FC Cincinnati

Kickoff: Sept. 28 @ 4:30 p.m. PT

Where: TQL Stadium (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, TUDN

Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM | ESPN LA App (English) | 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish)

