Whitecaps FC Aim to Clinch Playoff Berth in Front of More Than 25,000 Fans at BC Place on Saturday

September 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

VANCOUVER, BC - Fresh off of winning the TELUS Canadian Championship for a third straight year and qualifying for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, Vancouver Whitecaps FC are right back at BC Place on Saturday night for a massive match against rivals Portland Timbers. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. PT, with remaining tickets available at ticketmaster.ca/whitecaps.

The 'Caps look to clinch a spot in the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs in front of more than 25,000 fans, and move within one result of winning a record eighth Cascadia Cup.

"Wednesday night was another fantastic milestone for our club," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director. "Repeating as Canadian champions for three straight seasons is a huge honour. Now, we quickly turn our attention to our other remaining goals, to win the Cascadia Cup and finish the regular season strong and put ourselves in the best possible position for the playoffs."

A victory over Portland on Saturday, combined with a loss or draw by FC Dallas against Orlando City SC will clinch a second consecutive playoff berth, and the third in four seasons for Whitecaps FC under Vanni Sartini. The Blue and White are also in a tight race for home field advantage, currently sitting only three points outside of the top four.

A win or a draw would also set up the 'Caps to clinch the Cascadia Cup in their following match on Wednesday when they host rivals Seattle Sounders FC at BC Place.

