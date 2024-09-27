LA Galaxy Weekly

September 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - Playing two matches in the span of four days, the LA Galaxy first travel to face the Colorado Rapids at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Wednesday, Oct. 2 (6:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass) before returning home to play host to Austin FC in the 2024 MLS Regular Season home finale at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, Oct. 5 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).

LA Galaxy Against Colorado Rapids

Wednesday's match marks the 95th all-time meeting across all competitions between the LA Galaxy and the Colorado Rapids, with LA leading the series 47-34-13. Against the Rapids, the Galaxy hold a 39-32-13 record in league play, a 1-0-0 record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and a 7-2-0 record in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. In the first meeting between the two teams during the 2024 campaign, LA earned a 3-2 win over Colorado at Dignity Health Sports Park on July 17. In 41 all-time league matches played on the road against the Rapids, the Galaxy hold a 13-21-7 record. LA will be looking for its first win on the road against Colorado dating back to June 21, 2017.

LA Galaxy Against Austin FC

Saturday's MLS Regular Season home finale at Dignity Health Sports Park marks the eighth MLS regular-season meeting between Austin FC and the Galaxy, with LA leading the all-time series 4-2-1. In 28 all-time MLS Regular Season home finales, the LA Galaxy hold a 14-6-8 record. In the first meeting between the Galaxy and Austin this season, LA fell 2-0 on the road at Q2 Stadium on April 27, 2024. Notably, the Galaxy are unbeaten in three all-time matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park against Austin FC (3-0-0; 8 GF, 1 GA). In five career regular-season appearances (1 start) against Austin, Dejan Joveljić has recorded three goals and three assists. Additionally, Riqui Puig has registered three goal contributions (2 goals, 1 assist) in three career starts against Austin FC.

