Rapids Academy's Rogelio Garcia Fulfills Dream of Playing at the International Level with Mexican National Team

September 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







At 16-years-old, most kids are focused on finishing their homework or preparing for exams the next day, but Rogelio Garcia recently had an experience that most would dream for.

Earlier this month, the Rapids Academy midfielder had the opportunity to represent Mexico's U-17 National Team in the 4 Nations Tournament in Duisburg, Germany. The competition featured some of the top youth international sides in the world, including England, Germany and Israel.

For anyone, it would be an anxiety-filled task to represent a nation that generations of family members called home. However, with those nerves come opportunity, and that is exactly the mindset that Garcia had heading into this new challenge.

"I was nervous, but ready to compete."

The young attacker earned the call up to represent Mexico following his impressive play at both the Rapids Academy and at the professional level with Rapids 2 in MLS NEXT Pro.

Since joining the Academy from the OKC Energy right before the 2023-24 MLS NEXT season, Garcia has played a major role in the organization's success at the youth level. In 1,450 minutes at the Academy level, he recorded nine goals and 15 assists to help lead the U-17 side to a spot in the 2023-24 MLS NEXT Cup.

The club quickly took notice of Garcia's success and gave him the opportunity to train and compete full time with Rapids 2. This season, the forward has logged three goals and one assist in his 15 appearances as he continues to rise up the ranks in the Rapids system. Garcia credited the club and staff that helped him earn his international call up.

"The coaches, staff and players all told me to keep working hard and good things will come my way. It was hard living away from home, but everyone just kept pushing me. I have it in me that I don't like giving up easily and the club assisted me through that."

That motivation proved to be beneficial as Garcia had to prepare to face incredibly difficult talent in just his first taste of international play.

Starting off with England, Garcia and his side had a daunting task ahead of them. Coming on as a halftime sub, the forward described the opposition as a composed and a heavily attacking team.

"They managed to finish their chances, but I think that we gave it our all."

Similarly to England, Garcia and Mexico had a challenge in their second match against Germany. Garcia was a late sub and totaled 15 minutes in the match at forward.

Despite losses in the first two matches, the Rapids Academy product still took positives from his international debut and is looking to build on his success.

"I could have kept my head down, but for me, I just wanted to keep working. I wanted to show the coach that I can play, and I wanted to start."

That dedication paid off, and Garcia earned a start in his country's third and final match in the competition against Israel. Playing 75 minutes in the match, he earned a solid shift in to close out the tournament and round out his first national team call up.

Performance set aside, the call up was an accomplishment that many can take pride in for the young attacker.

"My mom and dad were so happy for me. I told my grandparents who were raised in Mexico that one day I was going to get a call up and represent them. They were all so happy."

This will be a moment that Garcia and his family will always remember, and it is only just the beginning for the young Rapid.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from September 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.