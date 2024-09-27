Nashville SC Travels to New England Revolution to Continue Push for Playoffs

September 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Key Storylines

1. Nashville's Undefeated Streak - The Boys in Gold find themselves in the midst of a young undefeated streak: three games on the bounce with at least point. With a 2-0 win in Atlanta, a 1-0 win at GEODIS Park against the Chicago Fire, and a 2-2 draw against 2nd-in-the-East FC Cincinnati, Nashville SC is getting hot at just the right time with only four more regular season matches remaining on the schedule.

2. The Playoff Picture - Entering the weekend, Nashville sits in 12th place in the Eastern Conference with 33 points. However, with nine Eastern Conference teams qualifying for the playoffs and the current 9th place team sitting only three points above Nashville in the standings, the Boys in Gold can still qualify for the post season. Three of the remaining teams on Nashville's schedule sit below the Boys in Gold in the standings, including the New England Revolution.

3. Super Sam hits 10 (and 11) MLS Goals - With his brace against FC Cincinnati at GEODIS Park, Sam Surridge has entered double digit goals for the 2024 Regular Season. The feat also makes him the third Nashville SC player in Club history to score double digit goals in a single MLS regular season.

Opposition Player to Watch

Carles Gil is well known around the league as one of the best playmakers currently playing in MLS. Despite the Revolution's last place standing in the East, Gil has 16 goal involvements in 23 apperances.

Nashville SC @ New England Revolution

2024 MLS Regular Season | Matchday 33

Saturday, Sept. 28 | 6:30 p.m. CT

Gillette Stadium | Foxborough, Massachusetts

Broadcast Details

Apple TV | MLS Season Pass

Radio | 104.5 The Zone

