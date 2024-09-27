Revolution Host Nashville SC on Fight Childhood Cancer Night

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (8-17-4; 28 pts.) will host Nashville SC (8-13-9; 33 pts.) on the club's annual Fight Childhood Cancer Night, Saturday at Gillette Stadium. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET and airs on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the match on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), or 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA in Portuguese.

The Revolution return to Gillette Stadium for their penultimate home match of the 2024 MLS regular season, looking to keep the playoff line within reach as they host Nashville SC. The Revolution have collected a result in six straight home games dating back to July 20, including Leagues Cup, as they look to bounce back from a five-game winless skid in league play. The Revolution will have to do it without Head Coach Caleb Porter on the sidelines, as he is forced to miss Saturday's match due to yellow card accumulation.

Against Nashville, the Revs enter the weekend with an even 2-2-3 mark, with one win and two draws in the three previous meetings in Foxborough. New England aims to sweep the season series after collecting a 2-1 victory on the road in their first meeting of the campaign on June 1. Carles Gil was involved in both goals, scoring one on his own and setting up Esmir Bajraktarević for the other.

Entering the weekend, Gil remains one assist away from becoming the club's standalone leader in MLS assists; he is currently tied with Steve Ralston (73). The Revolution captain has reached the scoresheet in each of the last four home games and currently ranks second in MLS with 85 chances created this season.

New England met Nashville for a second time this year in Leagues Cup 2024 action on Aug. 6, playing to a 1-1 draw in regulation followed by a shootout win to close the group stage. Since then, the Boys in Gold have collected a 2-2-1 record in MLS play, with two wins in their last three games. Forward Sam Surridge, Nashville's leading scorer, has carried the attack with three goals in the last two matches. Nashville features a new voice on its sideline as former U.S. Men's National Team assistant B.J. Callaghan was appointed as the club's new head coach in July.

Revolution Midfielder Alhassan Yusuf continues to gain chemistry with his new teammates as he prepares to make his fourth appearance with the club. The 24-year-old Nigerian international, who joined New England during the Secondary Transfer Window in August, made his first MLS start last weekend, a 75-minute performance in Charlotte. Behind Yusuf, right back Brandon Bye returned to the starting group last week after missing time with an ankle injury. On the opposite flank, 16-year-old Peyton Miller looks to build on his 10 appearances in all competitions this season. In central defense, Xavier Arreaga could earn the 100th MLS start of his career.

As the capstone to Major League Soccer's 11th annual Kick Childhood Cancer campaign, the New England Revolution will "go gold" throughout Gillette Stadium this Saturday for the club's annual Fight Childhood Cancer match. Below is a small piece of the several activations in and around the stadium on Saturday night.

Hero of the Match: Brock Nowicki

Brock Nowicki, a four-year-old pediatric brain cancer fighter from West Greenwich, R.I., will be honored as Saturday's Hero of the Match, with his family present. Earlier this month, Brock visited a Revs training session to present the players with the custom jersey numbers for Saturday's Revolution game jerseys. The match-worn shirts will then be auctioned to benefit the Izzy Foundation, based in Providence, R.I.

The Pablove Foundation's "Shutterbugs"

Before kickoff, the Revolution Fan Zone will host the Pablove Foundation's Shutterbugs Gallery, featuring photos taken by pediatric cancer fighters at a previous Revolution home match on September 7. The local aspiring artists had their work printed, framed, and signed by Revolution players to be auctioned off this Saturday. All proceeds from the Shutterbugs' photographs will benefit the foundation's pediatric cancer research efforts.

Remy's Ride for Childhood Cancer

Local teenager and Special Olympics Unified Team member Remy St. Germain, of Holden, Mass., will embark on a 100-mile bike ride to Patriot Place in support of "Why Me and Sherry's House", an organization in Worcester, Mass. committed to fighting childhood cancer. Remy, a Wachusett High School senior, is riding for the third consecutive year in honor of his late cousin, Sophia, who passed away at the age of four after a battle with leukemia. Remy is due to arrive at the finish line (2 Patriot Place) at approximately 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Kick Childhood Cancer Warm-up Tops

Ahead of Saturday's match against Nashville SC, Revolution players will don Kick Childhood Cancer tops during warmups, each featuring the name of a pediatric cancer patient on the back. At the conclusion of warmups, players will gift these tops to their respective childhood cancer patients.

