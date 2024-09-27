Nashville SC Update

September 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Following this Saturday's match at the New England Revolution (8W-17L-4D), Nashville SC (8W-13L-9D) will face D.C. United (8W-13L-9D) in its final regular season home match of 2024 on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m. CT at GEODIS Park, presented by Captain Morgan. The Boys in Gold will then travel to Red Bull Arena on Sunday, Oct. 6 to play New York City FC (11W-11L-8D) at 3 p.m. CT. Tickets for the club's last regular season home match on Wednesday are available at NashvilleSC.com/tickets.

Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City FC will take on New York City FC II at Belson Stadium in its final match of the season on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 12 p.m. CT.

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

Nashville SC vs. D.C. United (Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m. CT)

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app

Radio: 104.5 The Zone

Nashville SC at New York City FC (Sunday, Oct. 6 at 3 p.m. CT)

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app

Radio: 104.5 The Zone

Huntsville City FC at New York City FC II (Sunday, Oct. 6 at 12 p.m. CT)

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app

