Sounders FC Looks to Clinch Playoff Berth on Saturday Night against Houston Dynamo FC
September 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
MATCH PREVIEW & MEDIA RESOURCES: Sounders FC Looks to Clinch Playoff Berth on Saturday Night against Houston Dynamo FC
(Seattle Sounders FC, Credit: Seattle Sounders FC on game night)
RENTON, WASH. - Following a weekend off from MLS action, Seattle Sounders FC hosts Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday, September 28 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, SiriusXM FC 157, El Rey 1360 AM).
MEDIA NOTE: Media are encouraged to arrive early to Saturday's match due to potentially heavy traffic caused by major road closures in the Seattle-Tacoma area this weekend. Additionally, the Seattle Mariners have a home game at T-Mobile Park at 6:40 p.m. PT, further congesting traffic by the stadiums.
Seattle and Houston have played 27 times in the regular season since Sounders FC joined MLS in 2009, with Sounders FC leading the series 15-5-7. The two sides drew 2-2 earlier this year at Shell Energy Stadium. The Rave Green are unbeaten against Houston in their last five matches against the Texas side, only losing twice since 2017.
Sounders FC (13-9-8, 47 points) currently sits in sixth place in the Western Conference while Houston (13-8-9, 48 points) sits in fifth in the West. The Dynamo are most recently coming off a 1-0 road win over Austin FC on September 21.
After Saturday's match, Seattle travels to face Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Wednesday, October 2 at BC Place (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).
PLAYOFF PUSH
Seattle is looking for its 15th postseason appearance in its first 16 seasons as a Major League Soccer team, a record for an MLS expansion side. The club can clinch a spot in the playoffs on Saturday with any of the following scenarios:
1.) A win against Houston Dynamo FC.
2.) A draw against Houston Dynamo FC AND a loss or draw by FC Dallas vs. Orlando City SC.
3.) A loss by FC Dallas vs. Orlando City SC AND a loss or draw by Austin FC vs. Real Salt Lake.
FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT
Seattle Sounders FC celebrates its loyal fans and supporters this Saturday with the annual Fan Appreciation Night, presented by matchday sponsor Providence. Fan Appreciation Night honors the unique bond between the Sounders and their fans, recognizing that they are not just spectators, but family. Matchday includes a special pre-match presentation to thank fans, along with a wide variety of special activities and giveaways throughout the evening.
ALUMNI OF THE MATCH - ROMÁN TORRES
In honor of Seattle's 50th anniversary this year, the team is honoring a club alumni at every home match, with Saturday's match featuring defender Román Torres.
The Panama international played for Seattle from 2015-2019 and again for part of 2020, helping the club win both its MLS Cups (2016, 2019). Torres made 85 league appearances for the Rave Green, including playing all 120 minutes of Seattle's 2016 MLS Cup Final against Toronto, scoring the winning penalty kick in the shootout. He also started and played all 90 minutes of Sounders FC's 2019 MLS Cup Final victory, again over Toronto.
On the international stage, Torres made 104 appearances for Panama, including all three Group Stage matches in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV
Talent (English): Rodolfo Landeros & Mariano Trujillo
Talent (Spanish): Adrian Garcia Marquez & Francisco Pinto
Local Radio: 93.3 KJR FM
National Radio (simulcast): SiriusXM FC 157
Talent: Danny Jackson & Steve Zakuani
Pre-Match, Halftime and Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Pete Fewing & Brad Evans
Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM
Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela
Images from this story
|
MATCH PREVIEW & MEDIA RESOURCES: Sounders FC Looks to Clinch Playoff Berth on Saturday Night against Houston Dynamo FC
(Seattle Sounders FC on game night)
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from September 27, 2024
- Sounders FC Looks to Clinch Playoff Berth on Saturday Night against Houston Dynamo FC - Seattle Sounders FC
- Sporting KC and Arch Rivals St. Louis Set for Saturday Showdown - Sporting Kansas City
- LAFC Travels to Face FC Cincinnati on Saturday, September 28, at TQL Stadium - Los Angeles FC
- Injury Report: Three Missing for Hudson River Derby - New York City FC
- Minnesota United FC vs. Colorado Rapids Preview - Minnesota United FC
- CF Montréal to Face San Jose Earthquakes at Stade Saputo on Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Revolution Host Nashville SC on Fight Childhood Cancer Night - New England Revolution
- Whitecaps FC Aim to Clinch Playoff Berth in Front of More Than 25,000 Fans at BC Place on Saturday - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. Philadelphia Union - Atlanta United FC
- Rapids Academy's Rogelio Garcia Fulfills Dream of Playing at the International Level with Mexican National Team - Colorado Rapids
- Houston Dynamo FC Look to Clinch Playoff Spot in Seattle - Houston Dynamo FC
- Nashville SC Travels to New England Revolution to Continue Push for Playoffs - Nashville SC
- LA Galaxy Weekly - LA Galaxy
- Playoff-Bound Real Salt Lake Look to Bolster Seeding with Weekend Trip to Austin Saturday - Real Salt Lake
- Nashville SC Update - Nashville SC
- Keys to the Match: Derby Day - New York City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Sounders FC Stories
- Sounders FC Looks to Clinch Playoff Berth on Saturday Night against Houston Dynamo FC
- Join the Celebration at Sounders FC's Fan Appreciation Night this Saturday, Presented by Providence
- Sounders FC Signs Defender Jackson Ragen to New Contract
- Sounders FC Plays to 2-2 Home Draw with San Jose Earthquakes
- Sounders FC Hosts the San Jose Earthquakes in Midweek Fixture at Lumen Field