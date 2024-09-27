Sounders FC Looks to Clinch Playoff Berth on Saturday Night against Houston Dynamo FC

September 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MATCH PREVIEW & MEDIA RESOURCES: Sounders FC Looks to Clinch Playoff Berth on Saturday Night against Houston Dynamo FC

RENTON, WASH. - Following a weekend off from MLS action, Seattle Sounders FC hosts Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday, September 28 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, SiriusXM FC 157, El Rey 1360 AM).

MEDIA NOTE: Media are encouraged to arrive early to Saturday's match due to potentially heavy traffic caused by major road closures in the Seattle-Tacoma area this weekend. Additionally, the Seattle Mariners have a home game at T-Mobile Park at 6:40 p.m. PT, further congesting traffic by the stadiums.

Seattle and Houston have played 27 times in the regular season since Sounders FC joined MLS in 2009, with Sounders FC leading the series 15-5-7. The two sides drew 2-2 earlier this year at Shell Energy Stadium. The Rave Green are unbeaten against Houston in their last five matches against the Texas side, only losing twice since 2017.

Sounders FC (13-9-8, 47 points) currently sits in sixth place in the Western Conference while Houston (13-8-9, 48 points) sits in fifth in the West. The Dynamo are most recently coming off a 1-0 road win over Austin FC on September 21.

After Saturday's match, Seattle travels to face Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Wednesday, October 2 at BC Place (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).

PLAYOFF PUSH

Seattle is looking for its 15th postseason appearance in its first 16 seasons as a Major League Soccer team, a record for an MLS expansion side. The club can clinch a spot in the playoffs on Saturday with any of the following scenarios:

1.) A win against Houston Dynamo FC.

2.) A draw against Houston Dynamo FC AND a loss or draw by FC Dallas vs. Orlando City SC.

3.) A loss by FC Dallas vs. Orlando City SC AND a loss or draw by Austin FC vs. Real Salt Lake.

FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT

Seattle Sounders FC celebrates its loyal fans and supporters this Saturday with the annual Fan Appreciation Night, presented by matchday sponsor Providence. Fan Appreciation Night honors the unique bond between the Sounders and their fans, recognizing that they are not just spectators, but family. Matchday includes a special pre-match presentation to thank fans, along with a wide variety of special activities and giveaways throughout the evening.

ALUMNI OF THE MATCH - ROMÁN TORRES

In honor of Seattle's 50th anniversary this year, the team is honoring a club alumni at every home match, with Saturday's match featuring defender Román Torres.

The Panama international played for Seattle from 2015-2019 and again for part of 2020, helping the club win both its MLS Cups (2016, 2019). Torres made 85 league appearances for the Rave Green, including playing all 120 minutes of Seattle's 2016 MLS Cup Final against Toronto, scoring the winning penalty kick in the shootout. He also started and played all 90 minutes of Sounders FC's 2019 MLS Cup Final victory, again over Toronto.

On the international stage, Torres made 104 appearances for Panama, including all three Group Stage matches in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent (English): Rodolfo Landeros & Mariano Trujillo

Talent (Spanish): Adrian Garcia Marquez & Francisco Pinto

Local Radio: 93.3 KJR FM

National Radio (simulcast): SiriusXM FC 157

Talent: Danny Jackson & Steve Zakuani

Pre-Match, Halftime and Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Pete Fewing & Brad Evans

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela

