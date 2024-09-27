Minnesota United FC vs. Colorado Rapids Preview
September 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United returns home to face the Colorado Rapids on Saturday night in what is a key and crucial Western Conference battle near the end of the MLS regular season.
MNUFC last week earned three points on the road against Sporting Kansas City, widening the gap between the Loons and FC Dallas for the final playoffs spot in the Western Conference, to-date. Kelvin Yeboah and Bongokuhle Hlongwane both added to their score sheets, while Robin Lod provided two assists on the night.
The Rapids continue a strong run of form as they arrive to Saint Paul this weekend, as they have won four of their last five regular-season contests, including a 2-0 victory over Toronto last week. Rafael Navarro and Djordje Mihailovic have a combined 25 scored goals and are a powerful duo for defenses to contain.
As the regular-season end approaches for Minnesota, and with the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs in sight, earning points is crucial for MNUFC in order to qualify for the postseason. Will the Loons this weekend capture three crucial points at home against a surging Rapids side, or will Colorado continue their winning ways as they compete for a top-two position in the West?
TRAVEL ADVISORY FOR FANS & MEDIA ATTENDING THE MATCH AT ALLIANZ FIELD
Media and fans are strongly encouraged to use extra time and also use alternate routes on the way to Allianz Field for Saturday's match. The Minnesota Department of Transportation this week alerted citizens of a construction project that will close all eastbound lanes of Interstate-94 between Highway 280 and Western Ave. in Saint Paul from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.
Media and fans will be able to access Allianz Field via westbound lanes of Interstate-94, along with Snelling Ave. from the north and south. Additionally, public transit is another method of arriving to the game via the METRO Transit Green Line light rail or METRO Transit bus lines.
Head Coach Eric Ramsay and Defender Michael Boxall
HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY ON PREPARING THE TEAM FOR HOME WINS...
"We've got to win at home between now and the end of the year, that's the difference maker. I've said that today, I don't normally make a point with such intent there but we've done our best against teams beneath us in the table into really difficult circumstances. Going away from home against a significantly improved St. Louis [CITY SC] who then again are right on that line, fighting for their lives. That's a really tough place to go and win. Kansas [Sporting Kansas City] in a very similar situation who have a really good home record are sort of riding the crest of a wave, desperation for three points. We've gone there and won, we almost just need to do the easy bit in MLS, or the easier bit certainly, which is put in a performance at home, that means we win a game there [Allianz Field]. If we can do that, over the course of the remaining two [home games], we'll be in a really good position."
DEFENDER MICHAEL BOXALL ON CONTAINING COLORADO'S OFFENSE...
"They've [Rafael Navarro and Djordje Mihailovic] done really well this season. But it's not a one or two man show, we've shown at Kansas City that it takes eight, nine, 10, 11 guys to protect Dyane's [St. Clair] goal and get the clean sheet. At home it will be the same, we know we've got the spark with our front players and also with our home crowd pushing us on."
PLAYER STATUS REPORT:
Minnesota United
OUT:
Teemu Pukki - Thigh (Out)
DJ Taylor - Thigh (Out)
Zarek Valentin - Lower Leg (Out)
QUESTIONABLE:
None
MINNESOTA UNITED FC vs. COLORADO RAPIDS
Allianz Field | Saint Paul, Minnesota
09.28.2024 | MLS Regular Season | Match 31
7:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)
2024 MLS Record (W-L-D)
MIN: 12-12-6 (42 pts. | 5-6-4 at home)
COL: 15-10-5 (50 pts. | 5-8-2 on the road)
