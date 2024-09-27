Houston Dynamo FC Look to Clinch Playoff Spot in Seattle
September 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC travels to face Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday, Sept. 28, with kickoff scheduled for 9:30 p.m. CT at Lumen Field.
The Dynamo can secure their place in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs on Saturday with a victory versus Seattle or an FC Dallas loss/draw versus Orlando City SC. Houston is looking to qualify for the postseason in consecutive years for the first time since 2013.
Fans can support the team from Houston at J-Bar-M at the Club's official watch party. Fans can also follow the action live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
Houston returns to Shell Energy Stadium to host the New England Revolution on Wednesday, Oct. 2, before hitting the road again on Saturday, Oct. 5 to face St. Louis CITY. Tickets for all Dynamo home matches are available via SeatGeek.
WHO: Houston Dynamo FC at Seattle Sounders
WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 28 - 9:30 p.m. CT
STREAM/TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
English: Rodolfo Landeros and Mariano Trujillo
Spanish: Adrian Garcia Marquez and Diego Arrioja
RADIO: Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from September 27, 2024
- LAFC Travels to Face FC Cincinnati on Saturday, September 28, at TQL Stadium - Los Angeles FC
- Injury Report: Three Missing for Hudson River Derby - New York City FC
- Minnesota United FC vs. Colorado Rapids Preview - Minnesota United FC
- CF Montréal to Face San Jose Earthquakes at Stade Saputo on Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Revolution Host Nashville SC on Fight Childhood Cancer Night - New England Revolution
- Whitecaps FC Aim to Clinch Playoff Berth in Front of More Than 25,000 Fans at BC Place on Saturday - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. Philadelphia Union - Atlanta United FC
- Rapids Academy's Rogelio Garcia Fulfills Dream of Playing at the International Level with Mexican National Team - Colorado Rapids
- Houston Dynamo FC Look to Clinch Playoff Spot in Seattle - Houston Dynamo FC
- Nashville SC Travels to New England Revolution to Continue Push for Playoffs - Nashville SC
- LA Galaxy Weekly - LA Galaxy
- Playoff-Bound Real Salt Lake Look to Bolster Seeding with Weekend Trip to Austin Saturday - Real Salt Lake
- Nashville SC Update - Nashville SC
- Keys to the Match: Derby Day - New York City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Houston Dynamo FC Stories
- Houston Dynamo FC Look to Clinch Playoff Spot in Seattle
- Shell Energy Stadium Selected as Host Venue for 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup
- Coco Carrasquilla and Steve Clark Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday
- Houston Dynamo FC Defeat Austin FC 1-0 to Set Club Record for Single-Season Road Wins
- Houston Dynamo FC Look to Make Club History in Austin