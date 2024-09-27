Houston Dynamo FC Look to Clinch Playoff Spot in Seattle

September 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC travels to face Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday, Sept. 28, with kickoff scheduled for 9:30 p.m. CT at Lumen Field.

The Dynamo can secure their place in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs on Saturday with a victory versus Seattle or an FC Dallas loss/draw versus Orlando City SC. Houston is looking to qualify for the postseason in consecutive years for the first time since 2013.

Fans can support the team from Houston at J-Bar-M at the Club's official watch party. Fans can also follow the action live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Houston returns to Shell Energy Stadium to host the New England Revolution on Wednesday, Oct. 2, before hitting the road again on Saturday, Oct. 5 to face St. Louis CITY. Tickets for all Dynamo home matches are available via SeatGeek.

WHO: Houston Dynamo FC at Seattle Sounders

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 28 - 9:30 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

English: Rodolfo Landeros and Mariano Trujillo

Spanish: Adrian Garcia Marquez and Diego Arrioja

RADIO: Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)

