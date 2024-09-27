CF Montréal to Face San Jose Earthquakes at Stade Saputo on Saturday
September 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - CF Montréal's playoff race rolls on as the Club hosts the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday at 7:30pm at Stade Saputo (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, TSN690.ca).
For its penultimate home match of the regular season, Laurent Courtois' squad finds itself in 10th place of the Eastern Conference with four games remaining. Montreal is only two points away from the Philadelphia Union in the 9th and final playoff spot.
The Bleu-blanc-noir has kickstarted its playoff race by tallying seven from a possible nine points during a three-game week which concluded with a 2-0 win over Chicago Fire FC last Saturday at Stade Saputo.
The first team to be eliminated from playoff contention this season, San Jose makes the cross-continent travel to Montreal for the first time since July 14, 2018. On that day, Montréal defeated the Earthquakes 2-0. Montreal will look to continue its positive run of form as well as its victorious streak against the Quakes on home soil. The Club holds an undefeated 4-0-0 record (10 goals for, 2 goals against) when hosting San Jose along with a 5-1-2 overall record (15 goals for, 7 goals against).
San Jose are currently on a four-game winless skid. Ian Russell's squad have struggled away from home this season, with a 2-11-2 record to show for in MLS Regular season play.
CF Montréal is set to embark on another three-game week, starting with a midweek trip to face Atlanta United on Wednesday, October 2 (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, TSN 690). The Bleu-blanc-noir will then clash with Charlotte FC in North Carolina for their final regular-season road game on Saturday, October 5 (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, CJAD 800).
