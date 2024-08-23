Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. Los Angeles Galaxy
August 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
ATLANTA - Atlanta United returns to MLS regular season play Saturday when it travels to face Los Angeles Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park. The match is set to kick-off at 10:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, while fans can also tune-in to radio calls on 92.9 The Game, SiriusXM FC 157 and La Mejor.
Atlanta owns a 3-1-0 all-time record against LA Galaxy, 2-0-0 at home and 1-1-0 on the road in the series. This will be the first matchup between the clubs since July 24, 2022.
Atlanta currently sits ninth in the Eastern Conference standings on 28 points in the final play-in spot for the Audi 2024 MLS Cup playoffs with nine games remaining, while the Galaxy enters the weekend atop the Western Conference on 49 points.
The club's newest signing and Designated Player Alexey Miranchuk will be available for selection after joining the club from Serie A side Atalanta BC during the MLS Secondary Transfer Window. The midfielder tallied 63 goals and 70 assists in 370 professional matches during his career in Europe, most recently winning the 2023-24 UEFA Europa League title with Atalanta.
Atlanta continues to lead MLS with 102 successful crosses delivered from the right side in 2024.
The team ranks second in MLS this season in expected goals at 50.1, while LA Galaxy ranks third at 49.9.
