New England Revolution Visit CF Montréal on Saturday Night

August 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







MONTREAL, Quebec - The New England Revolution (7-14-2; 23 pts.) will resume the 2024 Major League Soccer season with a road match at Eastern Conference rival CF Montréal (6-10-9; 27 pts.) on Saturday night. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Stade Saputo and is free to watch on the Apple TV app in English, Spanish, and French. Listen to the Revolution's local radio calls on 98.5 The Sports Hub, with Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies in the booth, and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA in Portuguese.

The Revolution will host a free, public watch party on Saturday at the historic Old North Church in Boston's North End. Early arriving fans will be treated to a complimentary Revolution scarf while supplies last. Fans attending the watch party should enter the Washington Garden at the Old North Church through the gate on 193 Salem Street. CLICK HERE for more information.

The Revolution return to MLS play after topping their group in Leagues Cup 2024, before exiting the tournament in the Round of 32. With one win and two draws in regulation during the tournament, New England now enters the final stretch of the regular season riding a four-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. In Leagues Cup, forward Bobby Wood led the Revolution attack with two goals scored, after forcing an own goal in his last MLS appearance.

New England will play seven of its final 11 games on the road as the team pushes for its fifth trip to the MLS Cup Playoffs in the last six years. The club will benefit from the return of several impact players including captain Carles Gil in the midfield, who missed six league games and all of Leagues Cup with a leg ailment. Gil had reached the scoresheet in his last four games before his injury, with one goal and five assists. The 2021 MLS MVP is two assists shy of matching Steve Ralston (82) for the most helpers in all competitions for New England.

In addition to Gil, more attacking reinforcements are on the way for New England. Colombian winger Dylan Borrero could also make his return to action following a four-match injury absence, and forward Giacomo Vrioni is nearing a return to full fitness. Spanish midfielder Nacho Gil has returned to full training with the team after suffering a knee injury in late April.

In the Secondary Transfer Window, the Revolution strengthened their roster with four new acquisitions, including two international newcomers. New England added Argentinian forward Luca Langoni from Boca Juniors on a club-record transfer fee and signed the 22-year-old using the MLS U22 Initiative. The club then signed an accomplished central midfielder with UEFA Champions League experience in Nigerian international Alhassan Yusuf, 24, from Royal Antwerp FC.

Langoni, a right-footed winger, could see his first minutes in a Revolution uniform on Saturday, while Yusuf is slated to arrive in New England in the coming days. Another new face added to the squad this summer is established MLS defender Tim Parker, a 2023 MLS Best XI and All-Star selection, who is expected to make his debut in the Revolution's matchday roster. Parker was ineligible to play for the club during Leagues Cup, having already played in the tournament for his previous club, St. Louis.

New England leads the all-time series against CF Montréal, 15-13-3. CF Montréal, under the direction of first-year Head Coach Laurent Courtois, also reached the Leagues Cup Round of 32 before bowing out of the tournament with a 2-0 loss to Philadelphia. Nigerian midfielder Sunusi Ibrahim leads CF Montréal's attack with a team-high six goals scored. The two Eastern Conference rivals meet for the first time this season after splitting the season series in 2023. The Revolution are looking for their first win in Montreal since 2021.

2024 Major League Soccer Regular Season Revolution Match: #24

MLS Matchday #29

New England Revolution at CF Montreal

Saturday, August 24, 2024

7:30 p.m. ET

Stade Saputo (Montreal, Quebec)

WATCH

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English, French, and Spanish

LISTEN

98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM)

1260 AM Nossa Radio USA

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from August 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.