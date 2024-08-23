Inter Miami CF Announces Good Together Night Presented by Publix on August 24

As part of the Club's 2024 theme nights, Inter Miami CF announced Good Together Night presented by Publix on Saturday, Aug. 24 when Inter Miami CF hosts FC Cincinnati at Chase Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET. Good Together Night presented by Publix is about coming together as a community to provide resources,hope and positive experiences. When we work as a community, amazing things happen.

The first 10,000 fans to enter the gates at Chase Stadium this Saturday will be receive a complimentary Inter Miami CF and Publix co-branded t-shirt to commemorate the theme night. Additionally, fans will be able to enjoy activations from Publix in the Fan Zone presented by Baptist Health.

Inter Miami CF can clinch its place in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs with a victory on Saturday. To view the full list of playoff-clinching scenarios for Inter Miami, read here. Secure your tickets to support the team on its quest for MLS Cup HERE.

The announcement of Good Together Night presented by Publix comes on the heels of another great initiative along the same theme to benefit the South Florida community. On Aug. 7, Inter Miami partnered with Publix and Feeding South Florida to stock a local food pantry. The Club matched the $5,000 donated by Publix for a total of $10,000 in food. The event featured the participation of First Team defender Nicolás Freire as well as other Inter Miami staff members, members of La Familia and Publix associates.

"Publix is dedicated to enriching our communities by helping feed our neighbors in need," said Publix Media Relations Manager, Lindsey Willis. "We are honored to continue to partner with organizations like Inter Miami to give back to our local communities by doing good, together."

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 255,000 associates, currently operates 1,377 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. For 27 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix's dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company's newsroom at corporate.publix.com/newsroom.

"What motivated me to get involved in this initiative with Publix is the importance that helping families in need has. We understand that one in four families in South Florida has low resources to obtain food... We at Inter Miami consider ourselves a family, and we as professional players, with many coming from low income situations, understand that it's important to support this cause," said Freire. "What we do on the pitch has an impact, especially on children, but what we do outside the pitch is even more important. We can have the same function outside the pitch to help our community and help the world be a better place."

