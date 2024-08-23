Columbus Crew Loan Midfielder Cole Mrowka to USL Championship's Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

August 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew have loaned Midfielder Cole Mrowka to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC through the end of the 2024 USL Championship season. The Crew retain the right to recall Mrowka at any point during the MLS regular season, subject to roster compliance guidelines.

Mrowka signed with the Crew as a Homegrown player on March 5, 2024, the 22nd Homegrown signing in Club history. He made his First Team debut at the age of 18 years and 39 days on May 15, entering in the second half of a 3-1 road victory over CF Montreal. Mrowka became the second-youngest Crew player to make his MLS debut (Danny Szetela, 17 years and 61 days), the fifth to do so before the age of 19 and the 16th Homegrown player in Club history overall.

With MLS NEXT Pro's Crew 2 this season, Mrowka has started ten matches, recording three goals and two assists this season.

TRANSACTION: Columbus Crew loan midfielder Cole Mrowka to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC through the end of the 2024 USL Championship season, announced on Aug. 23, 2024. The Crew retain the right to recall Mrowka at any point during the MLS regular season, subject to roster compliance guidelines.

