Columbus Crew Loan Midfielder Cole Mrowka to USL Championship's Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
August 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Columbus Crew SC News Release
COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew have loaned Midfielder Cole Mrowka to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC through the end of the 2024 USL Championship season. The Crew retain the right to recall Mrowka at any point during the MLS regular season, subject to roster compliance guidelines.
Mrowka signed with the Crew as a Homegrown player on March 5, 2024, the 22nd Homegrown signing in Club history. He made his First Team debut at the age of 18 years and 39 days on May 15, entering in the second half of a 3-1 road victory over CF Montreal. Mrowka became the second-youngest Crew player to make his MLS debut (Danny Szetela, 17 years and 61 days), the fifth to do so before the age of 19 and the 16th Homegrown player in Club history overall.
With MLS NEXT Pro's Crew 2 this season, Mrowka has started ten matches, recording three goals and two assists this season.
TRANSACTION: Columbus Crew loan midfielder Cole Mrowka to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC through the end of the 2024 USL Championship season, announced on Aug. 23, 2024. The Crew retain the right to recall Mrowka at any point during the MLS regular season, subject to roster compliance guidelines.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from August 23, 2024
- Columbus Crew Loan Midfielder Cole Mrowka to USL Championship's Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Columbus Crew SC
- New England Revolution Visit CF Montréal on Saturday Night - New England Revolution
- Seattle Sounders FC Announces the Return of RAVE Foundation's Rave Green Run Presented by Providence Swedish - Seattle Sounders FC
- Inter Miami CF Announces Good Together Night Presented by Publix on August 24 - Inter Miami CF
- FC Cincinnati Restart MLS League Play with Visit to Inter Miami CF - FC Cincinnati
- Nashville SC Returns to MLS Action at GEODIS Park against Austin FC - Nashville SC
- Real Salt Lake Kicks off Final 2024 MLS Stretch Run Saturday against San Jose - Real Salt Lake
- Inter&Co Stadium Ready to Welcome Back Orlando City and Orlando Pride for Regular Season Returns - Orlando City SC
- Minnesota United Signs MNUFC2 Midfielder Loïc Mesanvi - Minnesota United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Columbus Crew SC Stories
- Columbus Crew Loan Midfielder Cole Mrowka to USL Championship's Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Columbus Crew Takes Win from Philadelphia Union
- Columbus Crew's MLS Regular Season Match at Philadelphia Union Rescheduled to Wednesday, August 28
- Crew wins 4-3 in Penalty Shootout Over New York City FC
- Columbus Crew Sign Malte Amundsen to Multi-Year Contract Extension