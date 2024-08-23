Rosters Announced for the Uruguay vs Guatemala International Friendly on Sep. 1 at Chase Stadium

August 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







The Uruguay and Guatemala traveling rosters for the upcoming international friendly at Chase Stadium have been announced. This thrilling fixture is set to take place on Sunday, Sep. 1 at 7 p.m. ET. This will be the fourth encounter between the two teams. The previous three matches resulted in two victories for La Celeste and one draw. The most recent match, on June 6, 2015, saw Uruguay win 5-1 at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo.

**Uruguay's Announced Roster**

Goalkeepers:

Guillermo de Amores

Mauro Silveira

Kevin Martinez

Defenders:

Lucas Morales

Franco Pizzichillo

Guillermo Pereira

Hugo Magallanes

Lucas Monzón

Tomás Viera

Agustín Alfaro

Midfielders:

Diego Romero

Erick De Los Santos

Santiago Cartagena

Wiston Fernández

Franco Catarozzi

Gonzalo Larrazábal

Lucas Villalba

Forwards:

Alexander Machado

Matías Fonseca

Nicolás Schiappacasse

Luciano Cosentino

Nicolás Fernández

**Guatemala's Announced Roster**

Goalkeepers:

Kenderson Navarro

Nicholas Hagen

Kevin Moscoso

Defenders:

José Ardón

José Morales

José Pinto

Kevin Ramírez

Allen Yanez

Kevin Ruíz

Midfielders:

Óscar Castellanos

Alejandro Galindo

Jonathan Franco

Pedro Altán

Marco Domínguez

Forwards:

José Martínez

Darwin Lom

Carlos Mejía

Erick Lemus

Elmer Cardoza

Olger Escobar

Rubio Rubín

Players To Watch:

Uruguay - Nicolás Schiappacasse

The 25-year-old winger has spent time with several top European teams, including Atlético de Madrid B (Spain), Sassuolo (Italy), and Parma (Italy). Schiappacasse currently plays for Uruguay's first division side Miramar Misiones. With appearances in LaLiga, Serie A, and Liga NOS, the Uruguayan has accumulated 17 goals, 7 assists, and over 5,000 minutes since his debut in 2015.

Guatemala - Rubio Rubín

Rubio Yovani Méndez-Rubín, a seasoned veteran in the Guatemalan squad, will be a key attacking figure for the Chapines. Rubín is familiar with the U.S., having spent three seasons in Major League Soccer with Real Salt Lake, where he tallied 11 goals and 7 assists during his tenure.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from August 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.