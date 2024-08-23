Rosters Announced for the Uruguay vs Guatemala International Friendly on Sep. 1 at Chase Stadium
August 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
The Uruguay and Guatemala traveling rosters for the upcoming international friendly at Chase Stadium have been announced. This thrilling fixture is set to take place on Sunday, Sep. 1 at 7 p.m. ET. This will be the fourth encounter between the two teams. The previous three matches resulted in two victories for La Celeste and one draw. The most recent match, on June 6, 2015, saw Uruguay win 5-1 at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo.
**Uruguay's Announced Roster**
Goalkeepers:
Guillermo de Amores
Mauro Silveira
Kevin Martinez
Defenders:
Lucas Morales
Franco Pizzichillo
Guillermo Pereira
Hugo Magallanes
Lucas Monzón
Tomás Viera
Agustín Alfaro
Midfielders:
Diego Romero
Erick De Los Santos
Santiago Cartagena
Wiston Fernández
Franco Catarozzi
Gonzalo Larrazábal
Lucas Villalba
Forwards:
Alexander Machado
Matías Fonseca
Nicolás Schiappacasse
Luciano Cosentino
Nicolás Fernández
**Guatemala's Announced Roster**
Goalkeepers:
Kenderson Navarro
Nicholas Hagen
Kevin Moscoso
Defenders:
José Ardón
José Morales
José Pinto
Kevin Ramírez
Allen Yanez
Kevin Ruíz
Midfielders:
Óscar Castellanos
Alejandro Galindo
Jonathan Franco
Pedro Altán
Marco Domínguez
Forwards:
José Martínez
Darwin Lom
Carlos Mejía
Erick Lemus
Elmer Cardoza
Olger Escobar
Rubio Rubín
Players To Watch:
Uruguay - Nicolás Schiappacasse
The 25-year-old winger has spent time with several top European teams, including Atlético de Madrid B (Spain), Sassuolo (Italy), and Parma (Italy). Schiappacasse currently plays for Uruguay's first division side Miramar Misiones. With appearances in LaLiga, Serie A, and Liga NOS, the Uruguayan has accumulated 17 goals, 7 assists, and over 5,000 minutes since his debut in 2015.
Guatemala - Rubio Rubín
Rubio Yovani Méndez-Rubín, a seasoned veteran in the Guatemalan squad, will be a key attacking figure for the Chapines. Rubín is familiar with the U.S., having spent three seasons in Major League Soccer with Real Salt Lake, where he tallied 11 goals and 7 assists during his tenure.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
