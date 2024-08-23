Seattle Sounders FC Announces the Return of RAVE Foundation's Rave Green Run Presented by Providence Swedish
August 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC and its charitable partner RAVE Foundation today announced the return of the club's 2024 Rave Green Run, an annual family-friendly race that this year takes place on Sunday, September 8 at 10:00 a.m. PT, with a new race location on the grounds surrounding the Providence Swedish Performance Center and Clubhouse in Renton. Presented by Providence Swedish, this year's event includes a flat 5K Run/Walk (3.1 miles) as well as Sammy's One Kilometer Kids Dash (0.6 miles), providing participants with a unique Sounders FC experience as they run through the club's new training facility and headquarters.
Both the 5K and Kids Dash end at the Finish Line Festival, where runners and spectators alike can enjoy post-race wellness activities thanks to Providence Swedish, in addition to live music, giveaways, race awards, vendor booths, delicious food and more. All participants receive a 2024 Rave Green Run race shirt the day of the race at the pre-event pick up near the race start line in addition to a special Rave Green Run Finisher's Scarf. The annual event will be emceed by former Sounder and current team broadcaster Brad Evans.
Proceeds from the Rave Green Run benefit RAVE Foundation, the official charitable partner of Sounders FC. Through this race, RAVE embraces its mission to build small fields for free play and to use soccer as a vehicle to inspire youth and strengthen communities while supporting club's commitment to Defend the Right to Play for youth in communities where access to safe, available play-spaces is scarce.
Fans wishing to take part in the 2024 Rave Green Run can register at SFCRaveGreenRun.org. This year participants can choose from multiple options and rates are as follows:
Regular Registration is $40 per 5K participant and $25 for Sammy's One Kilometer Kids Dash. Registration runs through September 6.
Late Registration is also available on September 7, with a charge of $45 per 5K participant and $30 for Sammy's One Kilometer Kids Dash.
Lastly, fans interested in the race can choose a Race Day Registration on September 8 for $50 per 5K participant and $35 per Sammy's One Kilometer Kids Dash. The race day registration booth will be located near the race start line.
