Travel Advisory: New York City FC vs. Chicago Fire FC, 8/24
August 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
Supporters are advised that there are planned service changes on the 7 train this Saturday when New York City FC welcomes Chicago Fire FC to Citi Field.
Please see below for more details and options on how to reach the game by public transport.
Planned Service Changes:
Seven trains aren't running between Queensboro Plaza and Times Sq-42 St from 12:15 a.m. Saturday to 4:30 a.m. Monday because of track replacement.
¬â¹7trains are running in two sections:
Between Flushing-Main St and Queensboro Plaza, every 8 minutes during the day and evening.
Between Times Sq-42 St and 34 St-Hudson Yards, every 10 minutes during the day and evening.
Free Shuttle Bus:
Free Q93 shuttle buses are making 7 train stops between Queensboro Plaza and Vernon Blvd-Jackson Av.
Travel Alternatives:
For direct service between Manhattan and Queens take the E, F, N, R, and W trains.
A Special weekend W service is running between Astoria-Ditmars Blvd and Whitehall St every 20 minutes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
The LIRR Port Washington Branch will accommodate subway riders at no additional cost for service between Mets-Willets Point, Woodside, Grand Central, and Penn Station.
Tickets are available here for the match which kicks off at 7:30PM ET.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from August 23, 2024
- Travel Advisory: New York City FC vs. Chicago Fire FC, 8/24 - New York City FC
- Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. Los Angeles Galaxy - Atlanta United FC
- Lou Malnati's Named Presenting Partner of August 31 Match Versus Inter Miami CF - Chicago Fire FC
- Minnesota United FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Rosters Announced for the Uruguay vs Guatemala International Friendly on Sep. 1 at Chase Stadium - Inter Miami CF
- CF Montréal to Face New England Revolution Saturday at Stade Saputo - Club de Foot Montreal
- Injury Report: Two Absent vs. Chicago - New York City FC
- Inter Miami CF Set to Resume MLS Regular Season in Search of Clinching Playoffs Berth - Inter Miami CF
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs New York Red Bulls - Charlotte FC
- Sporting KC Hosts Orlando on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- Columbus Crew Loan Midfielder Cole Mrowka to USL Championship's Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Columbus Crew SC
- New England Revolution Visit CF Montréal on Saturday Night - New England Revolution
- Seattle Sounders FC Announces the Return of RAVE Foundation's Rave Green Run Presented by Providence Swedish - Seattle Sounders FC
- Inter Miami CF Announces Good Together Night Presented by Publix on August 24 - Inter Miami CF
- FC Cincinnati Restart MLS League Play with Visit to Inter Miami CF - FC Cincinnati
- Nashville SC Returns to MLS Action at GEODIS Park against Austin FC - Nashville SC
- Real Salt Lake Kicks off Final 2024 MLS Stretch Run Saturday against San Jose - Real Salt Lake
- Inter&Co Stadium Ready to Welcome Back Orlando City and Orlando Pride for Regular Season Returns - Orlando City SC
- Minnesota United Signs MNUFC2 Midfielder Loïc Mesanvi - Minnesota United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.