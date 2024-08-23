Travel Advisory: New York City FC vs. Chicago Fire FC, 8/24

August 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







Supporters are advised that there are planned service changes on the 7 train this Saturday when New York City FC welcomes Chicago Fire FC to Citi Field.

Please see below for more details and options on how to reach the game by public transport.

Planned Service Changes:

Seven trains aren't running between Queensboro Plaza and Times Sq-42 St from 12:15 a.m. Saturday to 4:30 a.m. Monday because of track replacement.

¬â¹7trains are running in two sections:

Between Flushing-Main St and Queensboro Plaza, every 8 minutes during the day and evening.

Between Times Sq-42 St and 34 St-Hudson Yards, every 10 minutes during the day and evening.

Free Shuttle Bus:

Free Q93 shuttle buses are making 7 train stops between Queensboro Plaza and Vernon Blvd-Jackson Av.

Travel Alternatives:

For direct service between Manhattan and Queens take the E, F, N, R, and W trains.

A Special weekend W service is running between Astoria-Ditmars Blvd and Whitehall St every 20 minutes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The LIRR Port Washington Branch will accommodate subway riders at no additional cost for service between Mets-Willets Point, Woodside, Grand Central, and Penn Station.

Tickets are available here for the match which kicks off at 7:30PM ET.

