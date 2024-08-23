Minnesota United FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC Preview

August 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United on Saturday evening returns to MLS regular-season action when it hosts Seattle Sounders FC at Allianz Field for a crucial Western Conference fixture.

MNUFC enters the match on Saturday as a rested and re-fueled squad. The Loons' last match was against Club Necaxa on July 30 in the group stage of Leagues Cup 2024. While they did not advance into the knockout stages, Minnesota was able to take advantage of time off during a key part of the season. During the past two-and-a-half weeks, the Loons have trained and introduced a number of recent additions to the roster, including forward Kelvin Yeboah and defenders Jefferson Diaz, Matúš Kmeť and Anthony Markanich.

Seattle Sounders were in the same group in Leagues Cup 2024 as Minnesota, and advanced to the quarterfinals, being eliminated by LAFC by a 3-0 score. The Seattle side, in both Leagues Cup and MLS regular-season action, has had a strong run of form across the past two months, which included an unbeaten streak of seven games (six wins, one draw) in the regular-season before Leagues Cup began. Though the form has been strong, the Sounders continue a busy stretch of the summer with few breaks in between games.

Saturday's match is pivotal for both clubs at the start of the final stretch of the regular-season: Minnesota is re-energized and has new additions to the team that could spark a run to playoffs qualification, while Seattle looks to keep up their run of success amidst a grueling schedule. Which Western Conference team will take the points in Saint Paul on Saturday?

PLAYER STATUS REPORT:

Minnesota United

OUT:

Tani Oluwaseyi - Hamstring (Out)

QUESTIONABLE:

None

MINNESOTA UNITED FC vs. SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

Allianz Field | Saint Paul, Minnesota

08.24.2024 | MLS Regular Season | Match 26

5:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass - Free; FOX; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)

2024 MLS Record (W-L-D)

MIN: 9-10-6 (33 pts. | 5-4-4 at home)

SEA: 10-8-7 (37 pts. | 4-6-2 on the road)

