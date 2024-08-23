Injury Report: Two Absent vs. Chicago

August 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC take on Chicago Fire FC on Saturday, August 24 at Citi Field.

Head Coach Nick Cushing has two injury concerns ahead of the game.

Malachi Jones is still recovering from a broken tibia and fibula of the right leg, while Andrés Perea is also nursing a lege injury.

Player Availability Report

Malachi Jones - OUT - Leg

Andres Perea - OUT - Leg

