Injury Report: Two Absent vs. Chicago
August 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC take on Chicago Fire FC on Saturday, August 24 at Citi Field.
Head Coach Nick Cushing has two injury concerns ahead of the game.
Malachi Jones is still recovering from a broken tibia and fibula of the right leg, while Andrés Perea is also nursing a lege injury.
You can watch the game on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app - and never miss a moment of the 2024 season. Stream every regular-season, playoff, and Leagues Cup match. Every Screen. No Blackouts.
Player Availability Report
Malachi Jones - OUT - Leg
Andres Perea - OUT - Leg
