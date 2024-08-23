Inter Miami CF Set to Resume MLS Regular Season in Search of Clinching Playoffs Berth

August 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF (16W-4L-5D, 53 points) will resume 2024 MLS regular season action this weekend in search of clinching the team's 2024 Audi MLS Cup berth. The team is set to host 2023 Supporters' Shield winners FC Cincinnati (15W-7L-3D, 48 points) for a thrilling matchup at Chase Stadium this Saturday, August 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Previous Match

Inter Miami will resume the MLS regular season on Saturday after the break due to Leagues Cup 2024 action. Last time out in the 2024 MLS regular season, Inter Miami earned a 2-1 win at home over Chicago Fire FC on July 20. Goals from midfielder MatiÃÂas Rojas and defender Jordi Alba led the team to the result on the night at Chase Stadium.

2024 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in Sight

Inter Miami can clinch an Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs berth with a win against FC Cincinnati on Saturday night or a myriad of other combinations based off other Eastern Conference results.

By clinching a spot in the postseason this weekend, Inter Miami would become the fourth team to do so within the first 26 games of a 34-game season, joining LAFC (25 games in 2022 and 2019) and Cincinnati (26 in 2023). A win would also go a long way in the Supporters' Shield race, as the Club currently lead the LA Galaxy by four points and Cincinnati by five.

Check out the complete list of scenarios that would secure the team's playoffs berth HERE!

Inter Miami in 2024 MLS Regular Season

Inter Miami (16W-4L-5D) will host Cincinnati currently sitting first in the Supporters' Shield Standings with 53 points (four points ahead of the team in second place) and leading the league in goals with a total 56 goals (five more than the next team).

Player Records and Milestones

Forward Leonardo Campana and captain Lionel Messi are the two active leading scorers in Club history, with Campana having 29 across all competitions (25 in MLS) and Messi 25 (13 in MLS). Campana is tied with former striker Gonzalo HiguaiÃÂn (who scored all 29 goals for Inter Miami in MLS play) as the leading scorers in Club history. Versatile attacker Robert Taylor, meanwhile, leads the team with the most assists in Club history with 21 across all competitions (14 in MLS), followed by Messi with 20 (15 in MLS).

Goalkeeper Drake Callender and Taylor are the players with most appearances for Inter Miami with 104 and 103 across all competitions respectively. In terms of MLS appearances, Taylor is first with 83 (one in playoffs), while Callender is second with 82 (one in playoffs each). Additionally, Campana is the third player with most games for Inter Miami with 91 across all competitions and is nearing the 100 appearance milestone.

Previously Against FC Cincinnati

Inter Miami and FC Cincinnati have previously met 10 times, with a record of five wins, four losses and a draw for the Club.

Four of the 10 previous encounters have taken place at the Club's home ground, with Inter Miami recording two wins, a loss and a draw.

Familiar Faces

Saturday's matchup may present reunions for two former Inter Miami players. FC Cincinnati defenders Alvas Powell and DeAndre Yedlin may play against their former side after being Inter Miami players in 2020 and from 2022 to 2024 respectively.

Scouting FC Cincinnati

The 2023 Supporters' Shield winners will visit South Florida after falling 3-1 on the road against NYRB in the their most recent regular season fixture on July 20. In all, Cincinnati have recorded 15 wins, seven losses and three draws for a total of 48 points and sit second behind Inter Miami in the Eastern Conference standings.

Midfielder and 2023 MLS MVP Luciano Acosta leads the team in goals and assists, with 11 and 18 this regular season respectively.

