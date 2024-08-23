CF Montréal to Face New England Revolution Saturday at Stade Saputo
August 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTRÉAL - For its return to MLS Regular Season action, CF Montréal takes on the New England Revolution on Saturday at 7:30pm at Stade Saputo (MLS Season Pass, RDS, TSN, BPM Sports, TSN 690).
After getting eliminated from Leagues Cup following a loss to the Philadelphia Union in the Round of 32, Laurent Courtois' squad returns to MLS action against the Revolution, 15th in the Eastern Conference, the Bleu-blanc-noir (11th, 27 points) will be looking to improve its position in the standings with nine games to play in the regular season.
Montreal holds a 13-15-3 record (42 goals for, 46 goals against) all-time against the Revolution. When hosting the Revs, the Bleu-blanc-noir can count on a 8-7-2 record (29 goals for, 24 goals against).
Captain Samuel Piette is only one game away from his 200th with CF Montréal in all competitions. The Quebecer recently overtook Evan Bush for most MLS games played in Club history and will be only the second player in Club history since 2012 to play 200 games and over in all competitions. Piette will be the 9th player in franchise history for games played in all competitions.
The game also coincides with the Club's annual Pride Night. The national anthems will be performed by member of the LGBTQ+ community and La Voix Junior winner Charles Kardos. Additionally, local artist Kezna will create a special mural for the occasion in section 131 of Stade Saputo.
