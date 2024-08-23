Nashville SC Returns to MLS Action at GEODIS Park against Austin FC

August 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Key Storylines

1. MLS Debuts - After a short stint in this season's edition of Leagues Cup, the team's attention returns to league action with a Western Conference matchup against Austin FC. B.J. Callaghan will make his MLS debut as Nashville SC head coach, while Aussie midfielder Patrick Yazbek will likely make his first league appearance as a Boy in Gold.

2. Matchup History - There isn't a great deal of history between these two sides, but the Boys in Gold do have history on their side. Nashville and Austin last met at Q2 Stadium in Sept. 2022 and played to a 1-1 draw. The Boys in Gold defeated Austin at GEODIS Park the two times Nashville SC hosted Austin at GEODIS Park in 2022 and 2021.

3. Scouting Report - "What we expect from Austin is a team that's well coached, well organized," Callaghan said. "When you watch them play, you realize that there's no detail that's left in their game plans. A dynamic, attacking team for sure that have both individual talent and collective talent, and to be quite honest they're in a position very similar to us."

Austin FC enters the weekend in 10th place in the Western Conference with one win in their last five MLS matches and a -9 goal difference.

Opposition Player to Watch

Austin FC doesn't have a standout player this season, but Sebastian Driussi does have five goals and two assists this season. He's in the 85th percentile of expected goals (xG) across MLS, so the Nashville backline will need to be wary of his presence in and around the goal.

Nashville SC vs. Austin FC

2024 MLS Regular Season | Matchday 29

Saturday, August 24 | 7:30 p.m. CT

GEODIS Park | Nashville, TN

Broadcast Details

Apple TV | MLS Season Pass

Radio | 104.5 The Zone

