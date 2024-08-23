Lou Malnati's Named Presenting Partner of August 31 Match Versus Inter Miami CF

August 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced Lou Malnati's - Chicago's Legendary Deep Dish Pizza - as the presenting partner for the Club's upcoming match versus Inter Miami CF on Saturday, August 31 at Soldier Field. August 31 is the Club's most anticipated, and highest attended, match of the season, providing both the Fire and Lou Malnati's the opportunity to engage and interact with a large and diverse audience.

The Fire's 2023 home match versus the Herons was a historic night, with a Club record-breaking 62,124 in attendance at a sold-out Soldier Field, a half time performance from local Chicago Rapper Lil Durk, and a thrilling 4-1 victory over Miami. On August 31, the Fire will build upon last season's match-up, including a post-match performance from pop/R&B superstar Jason Derulo. Lou Malnati's will work with the Club to further amplify matchday, activating pre-match outside Soldier Field on Burnham Downs with Cirque du Lou where fans will be able to partake in a variety of tailgate-style games, Lou's swag, enter to win free pizza for a year, and will receive special coupons for the pizzeria's local restaurants.

"Lou Malnati's is a beloved Chicago brand, with a world-class product that has become synonymous our city's culture - the legendary and delicious deep-dish pizza," said Chicago Fire FC President of Business Operation Dave Baldwin. "We're excited to be partnering with an incredible local business who has deep ties within our community, working together to promote our biggest match of the season, and providing our fans with exclusive opportunities to create an unrivaled night for all in attendance."

As the presenting partner of the August 31 match versus Inter Miami, Lou Malnati's will also be providing Fire fans with two tasty opportunities: the Chicago Fire VIP Ticket Giveaway, providing fans with the chance to win VIP tickets to the August 31 match, and the chance to Win Free Pizza for a Year. For more information and to enter, visit LouMalnatis.com. The famed pizzeria will also be providing fans the first 20,000 fans who enter Soldier Field on August 31 with the chance to have their seats upgrade to Fieldside Seats, putting fans right next to the action on the pitch. Lou Malnati's will also provide coupons to 10,000 fans leaving the stadium post-match, offering them a free medium cheese pizza.

The August 31 match versus Inter Miami will kick-off at 7:30 p.m. at Soldier Field. Tickets for the match are available starting at $69 and can be purchased  HERE  via Ticketmaster or by calling 888-MLS-FIRE.  The match will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass and will be transmitted locally in English on WLS 890 AM and WRTO 1200 AM in Spanish.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from August 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.