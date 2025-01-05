Mariners Fall to Tahoe, 5-2

January 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners saw their three-game point streak come to and end on Sunday afternoon with a 5-2 loss to the Tahoe Knight Monsters at the Cross Insurance Arena. Carter Johnson and Nick Jermain scored for the Mariners in defeat.

For the first time all weekend, the Knight Monsters were able to get the opening goal. At 6:54 of the first, Adam Robbins took a feed in the slot from Patrick Newell and beat Ryan Bischel stick side to make it 1-0 Tahoe, which was the score after 20 minutes.

The Mariners used an abbreviated power play to tie things up at 11:52 of the 2nd period. Carter Johnson stripped a puck away from a Tahoe defender and quickly pushed a backhander through Jesper Vikman to make it 1-1. Tahoe responded less than two minutes later when Jake McGrew tapped in a 2-on-1 feed from Logan Nelson.

Tahoe added a pair of 3rd period insurance goals from Nate Kallen at 6:14 and Logan Nelson at 12:22 to stretch the lead to 4-1. Maine's Nick Jermain got the deficit back to two when he deflected home Justin Bean's shot at 15:59, but an own-goal empty netter, credited to the Knight Monster netminder Vikman sealed the 5-2 final.

The Mariners (12-15-3) continue their homestand next weekend, hosting the Norfolk Admirals on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday's theme is "Freeze Fest" with a 6 PM faceoff while Sunday is a "Luau" at 3 PM. Fans can purchase a "Luau Two-Au Pack" at MarinersofMaine.com/shop which includes two Mariners-branded Hawaiian shirts and two tickets to the game, all for just $70. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.