Steelheads Acquire Andrew Bellant from Indy in Exchange for Thomas Caron

January 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has acquired forward Andrew Bellant from the Indy Fuel in exchange for forward Thomas Caron.

Bellant, 27, is in his fourth professional season, his third with the Fuel, and has collected eight points (2G, 6A) in 28 games this season. Last year the 5-foot-10, 185lb right-handed shooter finished fifth for Indy with 40 points (20G, 23A) in 51 games. In parts of four seasons with the ECHL's Fuel he has accumulated 78 points (37G, 41A) in 173 games.

Caron, 24, has collected 26 points (8G, 18A) in 31 games this season with Idaho after tallying 19 points (6G, 13A) in 45 ECHL games with Norfolk last season. The 6-foot-2, 220lb left-handed has appeared in 93 ECHL games since the 2022-23 season amassing 52 points (17G, 35A) in 93 games.

Idaho will host the Florida Everblades this Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at the Idaho Central Arena.

Idaho will host the Florida Everblades this Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at the Idaho Central Arena.

