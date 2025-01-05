Thunder End Weekend with 6-1 Loss to Lions

January 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







TROIS-RIVIERES - The Adirondack Thunder ended the weekend with a 6-1 loss to the Trois-Rivieres Lions in front of 3,150 at Colisée Videotron on Sunday afternoon.

Trois-Rivieres opened the scoring at 6:48 of the first period as Anthony Beauregard forced a turnover and set up Jakov Novak in front of the net for his 12th goal of the season 6:48 into the game. Beauregard and Alex Beaucage were awarded assists and Adirondack trailed 1-0 to start the second.

In the second period, Alex Beaucage, Isaac Dufort and Vincent Sevigny all scored for the Lions to take a 4-0 lead after 40 minutes of play.

After two more goals from the Lions in the third period, Kevin O'Neil broke up the shutout bid with his sixth of the season with 2:50 left in regulation and the Lions' lead was 6-1. Andre Ghantous and Ryan Wheeler were credited with assists.

The Thunder return home January 10, 11 and 12 against the Orlando Solar Bears! Enjoy drink specials on Friday and Saturday, and Sunday is the annual Kid's Day Game with a special 3 p.m. puck drop where kids help run the show. The first 1,000 kids 14 and under receive a FREE t-shirt and bring your skates for a postgame skate with the Thunder after the game! Also, special kids-designed jerseys!

Great ticket packages are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

