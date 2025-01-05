Americans Shock the Mavericks, 5-2

Independence, Missouri - The Allen Americans closed out a weekend series against the Kansas City Mavericks on Saturday afternoon in snowy Kansas City, and it was the Americans coming out on top 5-2, to win their first game in the season series.

Brayden Watts provided all the offense in the opening period scoring both Americans goals. The first coming 33 seconds into the game on a pass from Kyle Crnkovic, who had the lone assist. His second goal came at the 2:14 mark of the opening frame. An unassisted goal and despite being outshot 15-9 in the opening frame took a 2-0 lead to the room.

Brayden Watts completed the natural hat trick in the second period as J.C. Brassard dropped one between the legs to Watts who fired the puck into the Kansas City net past Mavericks goalie Victor Ostman to give Allen the 3-0 lead. Spencer Asuchak put the fourth goal of the afternoon home as he followed up a rebound in front of the KC net for his ninth of the year. The Americans owned a 4-0 lead after two periods of play.

Kansas City added a pair of power play goals in the third period, and Kyle Crnkovic added an empty net goal as the Americans won the final game of the weekend series.

Three Stars of the Game:

1. ALN - B. Watts

2. ALN - L. Richardson

3. ALN - K Crnkovic

