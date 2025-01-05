Cyclones Sweep the Weekend, Defeat Komets 3-2

Fort Wayne, Ind. - The Cincinnati Cyclones won their third straight game, defeating the Fort Wayne Komets, 3-2, on Sunday night at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Highlighted by a 33-save performance from Cyclones netminder Vyacheslav Peksa, the Cyclones defeated the Komets to record their second victory at the Memorial Coliseum this season.

The Cyclones gave up the opening goal of the game less than five minutes into the game. In his first game as a Komet this season, Brad Morrison scored the opening goal to make it 1-0, Fort Wayne.

Later in the period, Cincinnati started to claw their way towards the equalizer. A pass from Mathieu Gosselin was then sent to the point by Josh Burnside and blasted home by Chas Sharpe. With his goal, Sharpe tied the game at 1-1 with his 11th goal of the season.

With his goal, Sharpe has points in three straight games, and has points in five of the past six games.

The two teams would head into the second period tied at 1-1. In the second, the Cyclones broke out into a two-on-one. Adam Tisdale carried the puck and fired it five-hole to solve Brett Brochu and make it 2-1, Cyclones.

10 minutes later, the Cyclones doubled their lead on the man advantage. Gosselin found Lincoln Griffin in front of the net, who then centered the puck on a spinning pass to the blade of Kyle Bollers. He slotted it home and made it 3-1, Cincinnati with 3:33 left in the period.

With his second assist of the game, Gosselin recorded his fourth multi-point performance of the season. Additionally, Griffin recorded points in three straight games with the primary assist.

The Cyclones took the lead into the third. Jack Dugan scored a power play goal to cut the Cincinnati lead in half just two minutes into the final period.

Peksa would go on to stop the remaining 13 shots in the third period to steal the victory for Cincinnati on the road. Despite being outshot 14-4 in the final frame, Cincinnati held on to record their third consecutive victory.

Cincinnati has recorded all of their victories after leading by two periods. The Cyclones improve to 9-0-0 when leading after two periods of play.

The Cyclones will observe a few days off before heading south for a matchup against the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Wednesday, January 8. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

