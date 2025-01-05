K-Wings Sign Forward Luke Morgan

January 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Sunday that forward Luke Morgan has signed a Standard Player Contract with the team.

Morgan, 27, is a 5-foot 11-inch, 190-pound, Brighton, MI native who's entering his third professional season and returns after amassing 19 points in 42 games played last season (6g-13a).

The right-handed shooting forward notched 27 points (9g, 18a, 12 PIM) between the two teams (Kansas City, Kalamazoo) as a rookie in 2022-23.

In college, Morgan played four seasons for the Michigan Wolverines (2017-2022) with one season for Lake Superior State (2016-17), amassing 23 goals and 43 assists in 173 games played in his career.

Kalamazoo also activated defenseman Kylor Wall to the active roster (acquired via trade with Tulsa on Jan. 2) and released defenseman Joey Raats from his Standard Player Contract.

The K-Wings head back on the road to face the Toledo Walleye (21-7-4-0) Sunday at 5:15 p.m. at Huntington Center.

