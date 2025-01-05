Game Day #29 - Adirondack Thunder vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières

January 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières and the (New Jersey Devils affiliate) Adirondack Thunder will play their third game in three consecutive days this afternoon at Colisée Vidéotron.

Players to watch for the Lions de Trois-Rivières:

- #86 Jakov Novak: On Saturday night the forward scored an empty netter with less than two minutes to play, extending his goal-scoring streak to three games. He has 25 points in 22 games this season.

- #46 Vincent Sévigny : Sévigny seems to be on the way to glory, after a slow start of the season, the Quebec City native, seems to have found his pace. Last night, he recors two assists on the first 3 goals for the Lions, having his best offensive game this year. Sevy still haven't scored a goal yet, but the best is yet to come.

- #91 Anthony Beauregard: Despite being the team's "senior citizen" (at the age of 29!), his production rate continues to be impressive, and he is the Lions' leading scorer with 26 points in 28 games. He was also just named the Vidéotron Player of the Month.

Players to watch for the Adirondack Thunder:

- #19 T.J Friedmann: The forward is making his presence felt despite playing on the fourth line, laying some solid hits.

- #6 Ryan Wheeler: Just like Friedmann, he plays a physical style of game and is seemingly involved in a set-to after every whistle.

- #17 Kevin O'Neil: The forward had several good scoring chances on Saturday and was the Thunder's best player, registering an assist on Adirondack's first goal.

The Lions will hit the road for the next two weekends, with three games against the (Philadelphia Flyers affiliate) Reading Royals in Pennsylvania, and then three games the following weekend against the (Winnipeg Jets affiliate) Norfolk Admirals in Virginia.

