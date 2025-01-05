K-Wings Drop Weekend Finale at Walleye Sunday
January 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
TOLEDO, OH - The Kalamazoo Wings (12-18-1-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, couldn't overcome stellar netminding by the Toledo Walleye (23-7-4-0) at Huntington Center Sunday, falling 3-0.
Toledo scored first at the 4:07 mark of the first period.
The Walleye added another goal at the 1:44 mark of the third to make it 2-0. Toledo added an empty-net goal with 30 seconds left to ice it.
Jonathan Lemieux (7-11-1-0) was stout in net, stopping 20-of-22 shots in defeat. Kalamazoo took the shot total, 28-23, and went 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.
The K-Wings hit the ice again Friday on the road versus the Iowa Heartlanders (17-11-3-1) at 8:00 p.m. EST (7:00 p.m. CST) at Xtream Arena.
