Rabbits Sweep the Weekend on the Road

January 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Two games into 2025, two wins for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. The team started with a commanding 5-2 win at Orlando on January 3rd and followed it up with a come-from-behind 5-4 win in the shootout at Jacksonville on Janauary 4th. Mason Emoff and Colton Young paced all players with two goals and two assists each in the wins.

RECAP: 1/3 @ Orlando (5-2 W)

RECAP: 1/4 @ Jacksonville (5-4 W/SO)

The Swamp Rabbits come back to Bon Secours Wellness Arena for their first three home games of 2025 this weekend! January 10th against South Carolina is our annual "Stick It To Cancer" Night, presented by Bon Secours, where we recognize those who have fought and those who are fighting cancer. We'll also honor the 10th anniversary of the St. Francis Cancer Center. The team will wear lavender jerseys that will be auctioned after the game, with proceeds benefitting the Bon Secours St. Francis Foundation.

January 11th against Savannah features a postgame concert with multi-platinum recording artist Chris Janson. Stick around after the game as he rocks "The Well" with some of his best hits, including "Buy Me A Boat" and "Good Vibes"! We'll round out the weekend with a rematch against Savannah on January 12th.

