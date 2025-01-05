Heartlanders Whip Wichita to End Snowy Week, 5-1

January 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Wichita, KS - Ryan Miotto scored twice and Matt Sop and Will Calverley each had three points for the Iowa Heartlanders in a dominating 5-1 win over the Wichita Thunder Sunday at INTRUST Bank Arena. Iowa has won two straight games and took two of three against the Thunder this weekend.

Iowa scored the first four goals, including three in the second. William Rousseau (win, 27 saves) made his first 25 saves and has now won six straight ECHL games.

Iowa exploded for three in the second, all set up by Sop and Calverley, to take a 3-0 lead after two. At :35 of the second, T.J. Walsh received a tic-tac-toe pass wide open at the right post to slam in Iowa's first goal. Sop started by crafting it effortlessly to Calverley alone at the net front. Calverley drifted to the right post and nutmegged the defender with a feed through the wickets to Walsh alone. Walsh is tied with Ryan Miotto for a team-best ten goals this season.

Next, Sop did it himself with a brilliant breakaway finish at 4:14 of the middle period. Reading both the goaltender and the defender nudging him from the back, Sop waited each out, dragged to his backhand and finished his eighth of the year. Calverley assisted again.

Miotto scored Iowa's first power-play goal of the season series with a rip alone at the slot. Once again, Calverley got it to Sop at the left circle and Sop bent it to Miotto's forehand for a wicked wrister. Miotto also scored to make it 5-1 on a snapper from the left circle with 31.4 seconds to go.

Timmy Kent made it 4-0 earlier in the third with 9:32 elapsed on a rip from the right post.

Gabe Carriere lost despite 39 saves. The Heartlanders took at least 44 shots in each of their three games this weekend vs. Wichita.

