Lions Notch 20th Win of the Season

January 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivières - For the second time in 24 hours the (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières were victorious over the (New Jersey Devils affiliate) Adirondack Thunder, this time by a score of 5-2 at Colisée Vidéotron.

The Lions' picked up right where they'd left off the night before in Glens Falls by scoring twice in the first 10 minutes of the game with goals coming from Justin Ducharme and Wyatt McLeod. And then at 14:12 of the period the Lions' Chris Jandric extended Trois-Rivières' lead to 3-0. Meanwhile, although the Thunder had some scoring chances near the end of the first period, Lions' goaltender Zachary Émond was up to the challenge and held Adirondack off the scoresheet after 20 minutes of play.

The Lions appeared to be sitting on their lead in the second period and that strategy backfired as the Thunder had several scoring opportunities. Ultimately Adirondack's Ryan Francis reduced the gap to 3-1 when he scored as the Lions were about to be assessed a penalty.

The Thunder intensified the pressure in the third period and were able to make it a one-goal game at 8:55. However that was as close as Adirondack would get. The Lions' Jakov Novak and Isaac Dufort each had empty-netters to give Trois-Rivières the 5-2 victory.

The Lions and Thunder play the third and final game of their three-games-in-three-days series Sunday afternoon at Colisée Vidéotron.

1st star: Chris Jandric, Lions de Trois-Rivières

2nd star: Vincent Sévigny, Lions de Trois-Rivières

3rd star: Justin Ducharme, Lions de Trois-Rivières

