Thunder Wraps up Weekend Series Today vs. Iowa

January 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder face off with the Iowa Heartlanders

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, concludes its three-game series this afternoon at 2:05 p.m. against Iowa at INTRUST Bank Arena.

This is the fifth meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Heartlanders. All-time, Wichita is 10-6-2 against Iowa and 6-0-1 at home against the Heartlanders.

Last night, the Thunder fell behind in the second after Adam Goodsir scored a shorthanded goal. Dominic Dockery tied the game late in the second. The Heartlanders earned a 10-round shootout victory after Brandon Yeamans scored to give the visitors the win.

Wichita sits in a second-place tie in the Mountain Division with 41 points. Iowa is in third place in the Central with 36 points.

Peter Bates has been on a tear over the last month. He has points in 10-straight games (5g, 10a) and points in 12 of his last 13. The fourth-year forward also has two points in five of his last six games. Bates is tied for third in plus/minus (+21).

Michal Stinil recorded an assist last night. He has points in seven-straight games (5g, 9a) and points in nine of his last 10. Stinil is tied for seventh in goals (15) and fourth in points (38). He is also fifth in shots on net (108).

Dominic Dockery recorded his third goal of the season last night. Michal Stinil fired a one-timer that hit him in the back and got past Kyle McClellan. The goal was initially waived off, but after review overturned and counted as a good goal. It was his first goal since December 13 when he scored in Rapid City.

THUNDERBOLTS...Jay Dickman has points in four of his last five outings...Jeremie Bucheler is tied for 16th in scoring for defenseman (20)...Wichita is last in average penalty minutes per game (9.03)...Wichita is 12-4-1 when scoring first...Wichita is 9-2-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 14-1-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 10-1-0 in games decided by three or more goals...

IOWA NOTES - T.J. Walsh has four points in his last five games...Nico Blachman is third in penalty minutes (106) and tied for third with six majors...William Rousseau, who is back with Iowa, is third in goals-against average (2.15) and was named ECHL Goaltender of the Month for December...Iowa enters the second half of the season on a six-game road trip...

