Bednar Secures Shutout in Win against Kalamazoo

January 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Kalamazoo Wings on Peanuts Night at the Huntington Center with a final score of 3-0.

How it Happened:

Brandon Hawkins got the Fish on the board with a goal that went top-shelf and down into the net, putting the Walleye up 1-0. On the assists were Tyler Spezia and Colin Swoyer; who has tallied at least one point for six games in a row.

The second period was quiet and scoreless as Toledo led 17-14 in shots on goal.

Carson Bantle tallied another goal for the Walleye, his 11th of the season and his first since returning from Grand Rapids. Griffin Ness had the primary assist and goaltender Jan Bednar had the secondary.

Mitch Lewandowski sealed the deal and got the empty-netter to give the Walleye a 3-0 victory and Jan Bednar got the shutout.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1. TOL - J. Bednar (28 SVS, SO)

2. TOL - B. Hawkins (1G)

3. TOL - C. Bantle (1G)

What's Next:

The Walleye travel to Bloomington to take on the Bison for a Wednesday night matchup. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m.

