ECHL Transactions - January 5
January 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, January 5, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Kalamazoo:
Joey Raats, D
Orlando:
Ty Taylor, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
add Zach Yoder, D activated from reserve
add Eric Neiley, F activated from reserve
delete Christian Hausinger, D placed on reserve
delete Dominiks Marcinkevics, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
add Brad Morrison, F signed contract
delete Andrei Bakanov, F placed on reserve
delete Brannon McManus, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Idaho:
delete Thomas Caron, F traded to Indy
Indy:
delete Andrew Bellant, F traded to Idaho
Iowa:
add Chris Lipe, D activated from reserve
delete Andrew McLean D placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
add Luke Morgan, F signed contract
add Kylor Wall, D activated from reserve
delete Philip Beaulieu, D placed on reserve
Maine:
add Jimmy Lambert, F activated from reserve
delete Cory Dennis, D placed on reserve
Savannah:
add Rylan Van Unen, F activated from reserve
delete Kai Schwindt, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
add Charlie Combs, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Justin Nachbaur, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Trois-Rivières:
add Luke Cavallin, G activated from reserve
add Kirby Proctor, D activated from reserve
add Mathieu Boislard, D activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Zachary Emond, G placed on reserve
delete Jonathan Yantsis, F placed on reserve
delete Chris Jandric, D placed on bereavement leave
Wichita:
add Tyler Jette, D activated from reserve
delete Nico Somerville, D placed on reserve
