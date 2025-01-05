ECHL Transactions - January 5

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, January 5, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Kalamazoo:

Joey Raats, D

Orlando:

Ty Taylor, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

add Zach Yoder, D activated from reserve

add Eric Neiley, F activated from reserve

delete Christian Hausinger, D placed on reserve

delete Dominiks Marcinkevics, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Brad Morrison, F signed contract

delete Andrei Bakanov, F placed on reserve

delete Brannon McManus, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Idaho:

delete Thomas Caron, F traded to Indy

Indy:

delete Andrew Bellant, F traded to Idaho

Iowa:

add Chris Lipe, D activated from reserve

delete Andrew McLean D placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

add Luke Morgan, F signed contract

add Kylor Wall, D activated from reserve

delete Philip Beaulieu, D placed on reserve

Maine:

add Jimmy Lambert, F activated from reserve

delete Cory Dennis, D placed on reserve

Savannah:

add Rylan Van Unen, F activated from reserve

delete Kai Schwindt, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

add Charlie Combs, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Justin Nachbaur, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Trois-Rivières:

add Luke Cavallin, G activated from reserve

add Kirby Proctor, D activated from reserve

add Mathieu Boislard, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Zachary Emond, G placed on reserve

delete Jonathan Yantsis, F placed on reserve

delete Chris Jandric, D placed on bereavement leave

Wichita:

add Tyler Jette, D activated from reserve

delete Nico Somerville, D placed on reserve

