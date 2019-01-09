Mariners Claim 6'5 Goalie Minney off Waivers

ST. JOHN'S, NFL - The Mariners made a waiver claim on Tuesday, grabbing 6'5 goaltender Ed Minney, who was released by the Wichita Thunder. Minney had been playing this season with the Evansville Thunderbolts of the SPHL, in just his second season as a pro.

Minney is 22 years old from Wind Gap, PA, a small town just Northeast of Allentown. At age 16 he joined the U.S. National Team Development Program, making his way from Junior level to the U18 squad by 2013-14, when he was on the World Junior Championship U18 Gold Medal team. He committed to Michigan State and was the starting goaltender for the Spartans in his Junior season of 16-17, making 24 starts with a 5-14-3 record, a 3.62 GAA and a .883 SV%. After playing in just nine games last season in his Senior year, he signed with the Indy Fuel and appeared in one game, a relief effort on March 16th, 2018, making nine saves on ten shots.

Minney signed with the SPHL's Evansville Thunderbolts in the offseason and has made eight starts for them, with a GAA of 3.00 and a .906 SV%. He signed an SPC with the Wichita Thunder on December 13th and appeared in two games, going 0-0-1-0, allowing three goals on 13 shots.

The Mariners play their final regular season game in Newfoundland tonight at 5:30 PM ET after a blowout loss to the Growlers last night. They'll head to Brampton on Saturday (7:15 PM) and Sunday (2:00 PM) before returning home on Wednesday, January 16th to host Newfoundland at 7:00 PM. Tickets to all home games can be purchased at MarinersOfMaine.com or by calling 207-775-3458.

