Everblades' Special Teams Overwhelms Swamp Rabbits

January 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release





ESTERO, Fla. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits scored the first goal, and pulled even in the second period, but it was the Florida Everblades' special teams and timely scoring that got the better of Greenville. The 'Blades defeated the Swamp Rabbits 7-3 on Wednesday night at Hertz Arena to start three consecutive games against each other.

The Everblades took advantage of a penalty-filled close to the first period to grab the lead first, and then take advantage of more penalties at the second to put the game away.

Logan Roe and Patrick Bajkov scored within three minutes of each other on separate power plays to end the first period to overturn Dylan Vander Esch's goal to open the scoring 90 seconds into the action and give Florida the 2-1 lead after one period of play. The 'Blades have not lost in regulation this season when leading after one period of play.

To end the second, with Jon Jutzi and Michael Pelech in the penalty box, Matt Finn scored a power play goal and Joe Cox scored at 4-on-4 to extend the Florida lead to 5-2 after two periods of play.

With a carryover power play in tow, the Swamp Rabbits had an opportunity to get back into the game. However, a breakdown through the neutral zone led to 6'6" Justin Auger rumbling down the wing on a 2-on-1 break, and his shorthanded goal proved as a decisive dagger.

Much as they had all season long, the Everblades found a way to respond to any opportunity the Swamp Rabbits had to claw back in. Austen Brassard scored on a good spot from Garrett Milan out of the corner at 2:57, but at 3:11, Brian Morgan jumped on a Greenville mistake and capped the scoring at 7-3.

In total, Florida's power play went 3-for-7 on the night, and forced Greenville's power play to be -1 by surrendering a shorthanded goal against.

The series with the Everblades continues on Friday, January 11 at 7:35 p.m. from Hertz Arena. Catch all of the action on the Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network, or on ECHL.TV.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.