Preview: Everblades Open Three-Game Set with Greenville

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (23-7-5-0, 51 pts.) hit the official halfway point of the 2018-19 regular season on Wednesday with the first game of a three-game series against Greenville Swamp Rabbits (14-19-3-2, 33 pts.).

VITALS:

Game 36: Everblades vs. Greenville

When: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Hertz Arena

Last Time Out

Florida bounced back from a 2-1 loss on Friday night against Atlanta with a 7-2 drubbing of the Gladiators on Saturday at Hertz Arena. Seven different players found the back of the net for Florida, which became the first team in the ECHL to surpass 50 standings points. Defenseman Josh Wesley led the way with a career-high four-point night (1g, 3a), and Jeremy Helvig turned aside 35 shots to earn his seventh straight victory, a season-high for a 'Blades netminder.

Players to Watch

Joe Cox (FLA) - Named on Monday to the Eastern Conference roster for the 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic, Cox leads all active 'Blades players with 33 points (13g-20a) this season. The Chelsea, Michigan, native has recorded six points (2g, 4a) in six games against Greenville this year and has tabbed seven total multi-point games this season.

Johno May (GRN) - The rookie will represent Greenville at the 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic and leads Greenville in goal scoring with 17 tallies this season. May's goals have come in bunches. He has notched six different multi-goal games this year, with his most recent two-goal performance coming on Dec. 22 against South Carolina.

Series history

Wednesday is the seventh total meeting between the two teams this year and the third of five meetings at Hertz Arena. Florida has a 6-0-0-0 record against Greenville this season and a 49-31-15 all-time record against the Swamp Rabbits. Dating back to last season, Florida has earned 11 straight regular-season wins against Greenville. The 'Blades last loss was a 4-3 shootout setback on Feb. 2, 2018, at home.

Bouncing Back

Florida has scored less than two goals in just five games this year, but it has managed to come up with big responses in the game immediately following those contests. On the heels of scoring just once this past Friday, Florida posted seven goals on Saturday and has averaged 4.4 goals per game in the five games after being held to less than two tallies.

Frequent Foes

With this weekend's series, Florida and Greenville will have played each other in four of the last six weeks. Florida earned back to back shootout victories in the most recent matchups with the Swamp Rabbits on Dec. 28-29 in Greenville, South Carolina. Florida posted a 3-2 win in a shootout on Dec. 28 thanks to Blake Winiecki's shootout score, and Nathan Perkovich provided the lone shootout tally in Florida's 5-4 victory the next night.

Three, please

When Florida has reached three goals in a game, success has followed. The 'Blades have yet to lose a game in regulation when they have found the back of the net three times, sporting a record of 23-0-4-0 in that scenario.

Defensive Excellence

Florida has allowed less than three goals in five of its last six contests and has held its opponents to less than three tallies 21 times this year in 35 games. The 'Blades rank second in the ECHL in goals allowed per game (2.51).

Next Up

After a day off on Thursday, Florida continues the three-game set with Greenville with a 7:30 p.m. matchup on Friday before a 7 p.m. series finale on Saturday.

-

