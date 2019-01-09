K-Wings Scott Allison Named to All-Star Classic Staff

January 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





Kalamazoo, MI. - Kalamazoo Wings Athletic Trainer Scott Allison has been named the Athletic Trainer for the 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic the ECHL announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Allison is joined by Fort Wayne's Joe Franke (equipment manager) as well as Toledo's Brad Frederick (athletic trainer) and Dave Aleo (equipment manager). The 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic will take place on Jan. 21 at the Huntington Center in Toledo, OH at 7 p.m.

Allison is in his 11th year with Kalamazoo split between two separate stints with the team. A native of Vicksburg, Michigan, he began working with the K-Wings as a stick boy during the 1999-00 season, before moving behind the bench as an equipment manager and trainer from 2000-03. Allison rejoined the K-Wings for the 2011-12 season.

For the second consecutive year, the CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic will feature a 3-on-3 tournament with four teams competing for the top spot. New in 2019, the host team will make up two of the four teams and face-off against the other two teams made up of All-Star players from the Eastern and Western Conference. These four teams will compete in a 3-on-3 tournament with rally scoring in order to crown a winner. The 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place in between rounds of the tournament, highlighting the talents of the ECHL Players, and showcasing the future of hockey as they develop in the League.

Kalamazoo Wings single game and half season tickets are available now! More information can be gathered at www.kwings.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.