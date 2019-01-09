Game Preview: Solar Bears at Admirals

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears at Norfolk Admirals

VENUE: Norfolk Scope, Norfolk, Va.

DATE: Wednesday, Jan. 9 at 7 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (17-14-3-0) take on the Norfolk Admirals (14-18-2-2) to begin a season-high nine-game road trip. Tonight's game is the first of three this week against Norfolk. The Solar Bears own a 1-1-0-0 record this season against the Admirals, and will play a total of six matches this season.

AND MONFREDO MAKES ONE: With the recall of defensemen Michael Brodzinski and Cody Donaghey to the San Jose Barracuda on Wednesday, defenseman Mike Monfredo remains the only player on the Solar Bears roster to have played in every game so far this season through 34 contests. Monfredo led the Solar Bears last season with 68 games played.

MILLEN GETS ANOTHER START: After making 38 saves for his first career ECHL victory, goaltender Charlie Millen is expected to get the start tonight for Orlando. The goalie has made 70 saves on 76 shots against through two outings with the Solar Bears.

TAMMELA LEADS SOLAR BEARS AGAINST ADMIRALS: With three points (1g-2a) in two games against Norfolk, forward Jonne Tammela leads the Solar Bears in scoring against tonight's opponent.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears continue their three-game set against the Norfolk Admirals on Friday, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. at the Norfolk Scope. The Solar Bears return home to host the Jacksonville Icemen on Wednesday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. for a Wine Down Wednesday. Fans can take advantage of $5 wine specials during the game. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for the game.

