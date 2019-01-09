Solar Bears Bring Back Struthers

January 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





NORFOLK, Va. - The Orlando Solar Bears have signed rookie defenseman Carter Struthers to a Standard Player Contract.

Struthers, 25, had previously agreed to terms with Orlando on Sept. 14 and appeared in two preseason games for the Solar Bears. He was traded to the Newfoundland Growlers on Oct. 10 in exchange for future considerations and registered one assist and two penalty minutes in two games with Newfoundland. The 6-foot-5, 212-pound blueliner has also appeared in 13 games with the Pensacola Ice Flyers of the Southern Professional Hockey League, tallying five points (3g-2a) and two penalty minutes.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears open a season-high nine-game road trip tonight when they face the Norfolk Admirals at 7 p.m. at the Norfolk Scope. The Solar Bears return home to host the Jacksonville Icemen on Wednesday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. for a Wine Down Wednesday. Fans can take advantage of $5 wine specials during the game. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for the game.

WATCH PARTY: Fans can watch tonight's game at Duffy's Sports Grill in Waterford Lakes, located at 315 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32828. Watch the Solar Bears take on the Admirals and participate in Solar Bears trivia, a jersey raffle and more!

2018-19 Season Presented by XYMOPrint:

The 2018-19 Orlando Solar Bears season is presented by XYMOPrint, Orlando's digital printing experts. As a special offer, fans who call XYMOPrint at (888) 223-9390 from now until June 15, 2019 and reference the Solar Bears will receive 30% off their first order of 500 business cards.

2018-19 Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale:

Single-game tickets for the Orlando Solar Bears 2018-19 regular season home schedule are now on sale! Fans can purchase single-game tickets for as little as $15 at the Amway Center box office, or online at Ticketmaster.com.

2018-19 Season Ticket Memberships:

Season Ticket Memberships for the seventh season of ECHL Orlando Solar Bears hockey are now on sale. Full and Half-Season memberships are both available, starting as low as $270. For more information, call (407) 951-8200 or visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.