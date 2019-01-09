Forward Matthew Weis Assigned to Komets, Fucale Reassigned to Chicago

January 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release





Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced Wednesday that forward Matthew Weis has been loaned to Fort Wayne from the AHL's Chicago Wolves.

Weis (Wice), 23, made his pro debut this season in the AHL scoring a goal and three points in 29 games with Chicago. The Madison, New Jersey native spent the start of this year's training camp with the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights before joining the Wolves in September.

Weis completed his juniors career in 2013-14 leading Green Bay with 23 goals and ranking second with 57 points in 52 USHL games. Weis also claimed the 2014 World Junior A Challenge Gold Medal.

In 2014-15 Weis made his collegiate debut with Ohio State and was named to the Big Ten All-Rookie Team. He finished a four-year collegiate career last season ranking second on Ohio State with 25 assists and third with 37 points in 37 Big Ten games while earning his third Ohio State Athlete and Academic All-Big Ten Honorable Mention. The skater scored the game-winning goal in overtime vs. Michigan to send the Buckeyes into the Big Ten championship.

The Komets also announced Wednesday that goaltender Zach Fucale, reigning ECHL Goaltender of the Week, has been reassigned by Vegas to Chicago. Fucale has appeared in 17 Fort Wayne games registering a 10-5-0 record, 2.81 goals-against average and .903 save percentage.

The week ahead-- The Komets will skate another three-in-three this weekend starting at Indy Friday night at 7:35. Saturday the Komets open a weekend home double-header on Sweetwater Ice at the Memorial Coliseum. The Utah Grizzlies are in town Saturday at 7:30pm and the Kalamazoo Wings visit for a 5pm Sunday faceoff.

Meijer Family Night Sunday-- The Komets present Meijer Family Night at every Sunday home game this season. Coupons for a Sunday 4-for-$36 ticket offer are available at all Meijer locations around the Fort Wayne area. Also, fans can bring their skates for a free open skate after each Sunday Family Night home game.

Komet Hockey Tickets-- Single game tickets for all Komet regular season home games are on sale at the Coliseum Ticket Office. Enjoy several discount plans designed especially for your next group, or check out Komets Flex Tickets. For more information visit Komets.com, call 260-483-0011.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.