Rays Complete Trade with Worcester

January 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release





NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the Washington Capitals, have completed a trade with the Worcester Railers, acquiring future considerations in exchange for forward Nick Roberto, Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Spiros Anastas announced Wednesday.

Roberto, 24, has appeared in 23 games with South Carolina this season and scored five points on two goals and three assists. The Wakefield, Mass. native began his professional career with the Stingrays last year and posted 19 points on seven goals and 12 assists in 58 games before making four playoff appearances and adding an assist.

The 5-foot-10, 187-pound forward played a total of 113 collegiate games for Boston University over four seasons and registered 44 points (16 goals, 28 assists).

