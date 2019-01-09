Zach O'Brien Stays Hot in a 5-4 Growlers Win
January 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers broke out the brooms Wednesday night in a 5-4 victory sweeping the mid-week series against the Maine Mariners at Mile One Centre.
Marcus Power opened the scoring with 9:41 to play in the first period continuing his hot play of late after slapping home a perfect pass from Hudson Elynuik for a 1-0 Growlers lead. Jason Salvaggio tied it up with 5:04 left in the first capitalizing on a turnover in the Growlers end, but Derian Plouffe re-stored the lead 38 seconds later making it a 2-1 game.
Zach O'Brien extended the lead to 3-1 with 38 seconds left, roofing a big rebound past Toivonen giving the Growlers a two-goal lead after the opening 20 minutes of play.
Greg Chase brought the Mariners to within one at 6:06 firing a rebound past Barone making it a 3-2 game. Matt Bradley extended the lead to two making good on his penalty shot with 1:41 left in the middle frame giving the Growlers a 4-2 lead heading into the third period.
Zach O'Brien made it a 5-2 game with 9:09 left in the third period one-timing a blast Toivonen for his second of the night. Morgan Adams-Moisan cut the Growlers lead to two with 5:40 to play on a 6-on-4 opportunity where the Mariners had both a powerplay and the goaltender on the bench for an extra attacker, and just over a minute later Jason Salvaggio fired home his second of the night putting Maine right back in it making it a 5-4 game.
The Mariners pulled the goalie for an extra attacker again in the final two minutes of play, but Brad Barone stood tall to secure the 5-4 final.
Quick Hits
Marcus Power has goals in four straight games
Adam Pardy had four points in the two-game series with the Mariners
The three stars were 3 - J. Salvaggio (MNE), 2 - M. Power (NFL) and 1 - Z. O'Brien (NFL)
What's Next?
The Newfoundland Growlers continue their six-game January homestand Friday against the Adirondack Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils. Puck drop is 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the Mile One Centre box office, by phone at 576-7657 and online at mileonecentre.com.
