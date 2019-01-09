Robbie Payne Makes Return to Steelheads from Texas

January 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - Forward Robbie Payne has been assigned to the Idaho Steelheads by the Texas Stars (AHL), Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations announced Wednesday.

Payne, 25, joins the Steelheads for the second time this season following 10 games with AHL Texas, posting three assists with two of those games coming in his last recall. The Gaylord, Mich., played six games with the Steelheads in his previous stint beginning on December 8, totaling three goals and two assists for five points with one power play goal and one shorthanded goal. The 5-foot-11, 194-pound forward owns two game-winning goals and scored his first professional goal with the Steelheads on December 12 against Kansas City.

The Steelheads return to action tonight at CenturyLink Arena with puck drop at 7:10 p.m., opening a three-game weekend against the Toledo Walleye.

Single-game tickets and season ticket packages are on sale, with full-season packages starting as low as $300 per seat. Contact the Idaho Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information or log on to idahosteelheads.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.