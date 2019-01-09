ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
January 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Wednesday announced that Adirondack's Conor Riley has been suspended indefinitely and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #467, Manchester at Adirondack, on Jan. 8.
Riley is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 7:09 of the second period.
Riley will miss Adirondack's games at Reading (Jan. 9) and at Newfoundland (Jan. 11 and Jan. 12) and further discipline will be announced following a hearing with the ECHL Hockey Operations Department next week.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 9, 2019
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Admirals, January 9, 2019 - Norfolk Admirals
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Preview: Everblades Open Three-Game Set with Greenville - Florida Everblades
- Solar Bears Bring Back Struthers - Orlando Solar Bears
- K-Wings Scott Allison Named to All-Star Classic Staff - Kalamazoo Wings
- Athletic Trainer, Equipment Manager Named for 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Fort Wayne's Joe Franke Named All-Star Equipment Manager - Fort Wayne Komets
- Grizzlies Begin Road Trip Tonight in Cincinnati - Utah Grizzlies
- Worcester Railers HC Host Two Promotion Packed Games at the DCU Center this Weekend - Worcester Railers HC
- Michael Huntebrinker Returned on Loan to Reading - Reading Royals
- Game Day: Royals Host Thunder with Chance to Even Season Series - Reading Royals
- Mariners Claim 6'5 Goalie Minney off Waivers - Maine Mariners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.