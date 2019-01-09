ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

January 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Wednesday announced that Adirondack's Conor Riley has been suspended indefinitely and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #467, Manchester at Adirondack, on Jan. 8.

Riley is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 7:09 of the second period.

Riley will miss Adirondack's games at Reading (Jan. 9) and at Newfoundland (Jan. 11 and Jan. 12) and further discipline will be announced following a hearing with the ECHL Hockey Operations Department next week.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.