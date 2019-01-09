ECHL Transactions - January 9
January 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, January 9, 2019:
Atlanta:
Add Brandon McMartin, D signed contract, added to active roster
Brampton:
Delete Chris Martenet, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/20)
Delete Mathieu Gagnon, D suspended by team, removed from active roster
Greenville:
Add Johno May, F returned from loan to San Diego [1/8]
Add J.C. Brassard, D activated from Injured Reserve [1/8]
Delete Jake Faiella, D placed on reserve [1/8]
Delete Johno May, F placed on reserve [1/8]
Idaho:
Add Robbie Payne, F assigned by Texas
Indy:
Delete Miles Liberati, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/9)
Maine:
Add Dwyer Tschantz, F activated from reserve
Delete Dillan Fox, F placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Don Olivieri, D added to active roster (claimed from Atlanta)
Add Matt McMorrow, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Ludlow Harris, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/6)
Orlando:
Add Carter Struthers, D signed contract, added to active roster
Rapid City:
Add Marty Magers, G added as EBUG [1/8]
Reading:
Add Michael Huntebrinker, F assigned by Lehigh Valley
South Carolina:
Add Shane Eiserman, F activated from reserve
Delete Cameron Askew, F placed on reserve
Delete Nick Roberto, F traded to Worcester
Toledo:
Add Hunter Smith, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add A.J. Jenks, F activated from reserve
Delete Trevor Yates, F placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 9, 2019
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Admirals - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - January 9 - ECHL
- Robbie Payne Makes Return to Steelheads from Texas - Idaho Steelheads
- Rays Complete Trade with Worcester - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Admirals, January 9, 2019 - Norfolk Admirals
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Preview: Everblades Open Three-Game Set with Greenville - Florida Everblades
- Solar Bears Bring Back Struthers - Orlando Solar Bears
- K-Wings Scott Allison Named to All-Star Classic Staff - Kalamazoo Wings
- Athletic Trainer, Equipment Manager Named for 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Fort Wayne's Joe Franke Named All-Star Equipment Manager - Fort Wayne Komets
- Grizzlies Begin Road Trip Tonight in Cincinnati - Utah Grizzlies
- Worcester Railers HC Host Two Promotion Packed Games at the DCU Center this Weekend - Worcester Railers HC
- Michael Huntebrinker Returned on Loan to Reading - Reading Royals
- Game Day: Royals Host Thunder with Chance to Even Season Series - Reading Royals
- Mariners Claim 6'5 Goalie Minney off Waivers - Maine Mariners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.