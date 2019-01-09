ECHL Transactions - January 9

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, January 9, 2019:

Atlanta:

Add Brandon McMartin, D signed contract, added to active roster

Brampton:

Delete Chris Martenet, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/20)

Delete Mathieu Gagnon, D suspended by team, removed from active roster

Greenville:

Add Johno May, F returned from loan to San Diego [1/8]

Add J.C. Brassard, D activated from Injured Reserve [1/8]

Delete Jake Faiella, D placed on reserve [1/8]

Delete Johno May, F placed on reserve [1/8]

Idaho:

Add Robbie Payne, F assigned by Texas

Indy:

Delete Miles Liberati, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/9)

Maine:

Add Dwyer Tschantz, F activated from reserve

Delete Dillan Fox, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Don Olivieri, D added to active roster (claimed from Atlanta)

Add Matt McMorrow, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Ludlow Harris, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/6)

Orlando:

Add Carter Struthers, D signed contract, added to active roster

Rapid City:

Add Marty Magers, G added as EBUG [1/8]

Reading:

Add Michael Huntebrinker, F assigned by Lehigh Valley

South Carolina:

Add Shane Eiserman, F activated from reserve

Delete Cameron Askew, F placed on reserve

Delete Nick Roberto, F traded to Worcester

Toledo:

Add Hunter Smith, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add A.J. Jenks, F activated from reserve

Delete Trevor Yates, F placed on reserve

ECHL Stories from January 9, 2019

